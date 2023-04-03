Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year

World
2023-04-03 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Macron says France will prepare &#39;end of life&#39; bill this year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France must improve the availability of palliative care and there would be a draft bill by the end of the summer on whether some form of assisted dying should be allowed.

He said the bill would build on the work of a group of 184 randomly appointed French citizens who have debated the issue since December. They concluded their work this weekend with 76 percent of them saying they favored allowing some form of assistance to die, for those who want it.
 
Macron did not say whether he wanted euthanasia or assisted suicide to be allowed in France or if the bill would include either or both. He said thinking on the matter would continue by then but consensus was important on such a sensitive matter.

France's national council of doctors, l'Ordre des medecins, has said it opposes involving doctors in helping people kill themselves.

Assisted suicide - where medical personnel give someone the means to kill themselves - or voluntary euthanasia - where a physician plays an active role to end a person's life at that person's request - is allowed in several countries in Europe.
 
Assisted suicide has been legal in Switzerland since the 1940s.

Euthanasia is legal in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Spain, and last year an Italian man, paralyzed 12 years earlier in a traffic accident, died in Italy's first case of assisted suicide.

There are heated debates in other EU countries including Portugal.

Some other countries accept only passive euthanasia, where, at the patient's request, some medical treatments are stopped, causing the person's death.
 

World

France

Emmanuel Macron

Prepare

End

Life

Bill

Politics

Government

Europe

LBCI Next
Trump indictment pulls DeSantis-leaning Republicans back to MAGA fold
Cineworld ditches sale of US, UK businesses after failing to find buyer
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:30

Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-27

France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:34

Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

LBCI
World
09:11

Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

LBCI
World
08:51

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
World
08:43

Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals

LBCI
Sports
04:55

Victor Wembanyama stuns with putback dunk of his own missed stepback 3-pointer

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app