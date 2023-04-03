Azerbaijan arrests four over attempted killing of lawmaker

Azerbaijan has arrested four people in connection with the attempted assassination of a member of parliament who was shot and wounded last week, an interior ministry spokesman said on Monday.



Fazil Mustafa, a lawmaker who had been strongly critical of Azerbaijan's neighbor Iran, has been recovering in hospital after what the state security service described as a terror attack.



Mustafa's assistant, Ajdar Aliyev, told Reuters the politician was feeling well and expected to return to his home, which he said was under police guard, in coming days.



The interior ministry spokesman declined to give details of the arrested suspects, saying a statement would be released later.