UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

World
2023-04-03 | 08:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and UBS (UBSG.S) shares fell on Monday after Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor opened an investigation into the emergency merger of the two lenders.

The office of the attorney general said on Sunday that the prosecutor opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group last month, looking into potential breaches of the country's criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives at the two banks.

UBS and Credit Suisse were each set for their biggest daily decline in 10 days, down 3.5% and 4% respectively and largely underperforming the European banking index (. SX7P), up 1.2% on the day.

The banks declined to comment on the investigation.
 
 

World

UBS

Credit Suisse

Switzerland

Prosecutor

Takeover

Deal

Banks

LBCI Next
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-29

UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:36

With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help

LBCI
World
10:30

Philippines reveals locations of 4 new strategic sites for US military pact

LBCI
World
09:34

Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

LBCI
World
09:11

Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-13

Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Variety
08:03

This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app