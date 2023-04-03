Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

World
2023-04-03 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brazil&#39;s Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

Brazilian retailer Americanas (AMER3.SA) said on Monday it was holding periodic meetings with creditors as it looks for a deal to settle its debts, although no agreement has been reached yet.

Americanas, which entered bankruptcy protection after uncovering roughly $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies" earlier this year, said in a securities filing its most recent proposal included a short-term capital increase of 10 billion reais ($1.98 billion) in cash.

It also included two potential additional capital increases of up to 1 billion reais each, added the firm, which counts the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital as reference shareholders.

"The company remains committed to negotiating these terms with its financial creditors," Americanas said.

($1 = 5.0404 reais)

 

World

Brazil

Americanas

Meeting

Creditors

Debt

Settlement

LBCI Next
New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades, courtroom closings
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-14

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-31

MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:36

With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help

LBCI
World
10:30

Philippines reveals locations of 4 new strategic sites for US military pact

LBCI
World
09:34

Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

LBCI
World
08:51

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-13

Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Variety
08:03

This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app