News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
World
2023-04-04 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
France's military will raise the maximum age for reservists to 70, the defense minister said on Tuesday, after months of clashes over a divisive increase to the nation's minimum retirement age.
The age limit for trained soldiers ready to be called up if needed currently stands between 60 and 65 years old.
"We will increase the age limits... People will be able to be a reservist in the French military until they are 70 years old and until they are 72 years old for certain specialists," Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told broadcaster RTL.
France has 40,000 reservists but President Emmanuel Macron wants to double that figure.
Lecornu spoke as the government was on Tuesday to discuss France's new defense budget, under which military spending would increase from 43.9 billion euros ($47.9 billion) this year to 69 billion euros by 2030.
A string of European allies have committed to spending billions more on their armed forces since Russia invaded pro-Western Ukraine last year.
France's increased budget aims to help better face "a succession of threats that are all adding up", including "terrorism", the war in Ukraine, the militarization of space and cyber warfare, Lecornu said.
The aim is to "remain in the club of nations able to defend themselves," he added.
The French president has faced months of mass protests over his pensions reform, which includes raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.
His government rammed the bill through a hung lower house of parliament last month, causing outrage and widespread unrest.
AFP
World
France
Raise
Reservist
Age
Defense Minister
Next
Asia's cashed-up companies beat market as volatility swirls
Credit Suisse chairman: "I am truly sorry"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:11
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
Variety
08:11
Everstream, which applies big data to supply chain management, raises $50M
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
0
Variety
2023-03-02
Hexa raises $20.5M to turn images into 3D objects for VR, AR and more
Variety
2023-03-02
Hexa raises $20.5M to turn images into 3D objects for VR, AR and more
0
Variety
2023-03-02
France's Centre Pompidou restores three paintings damaged by Beirut Blast
Variety
2023-03-02
France's Centre Pompidou restores three paintings damaged by Beirut Blast
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:11
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
World
08:11
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
0
World
08:08
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
World
08:08
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
0
World
07:35
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
World
07:35
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
0
World
07:31
Brazil's BTG Pactual launches own dollar-backed stable coin
World
07:31
Brazil's BTG Pactual launches own dollar-backed stable coin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:37
Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits
World
03:37
Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits
0
World
2023-03-21
New York City braces for Trump indictment after ex-president urges protests
World
2023-03-21
New York City braces for Trump indictment after ex-president urges protests
0
World
2023-03-19
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
World
2023-03-19
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
0
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Variety
08:05
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store