Russian children's commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false

World
2023-04-04 | 06:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian children&#39;s commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Russian children's commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false

Russia's commissioner for children's rights on Tuesday dismissed International Criminal Court (ICC) allegations that she was responsible for unlawfully deporting children from Ukraine as false.

The Hague-based ICC on March 17 issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

The ICC said it had information that hundreds of children had been taken from orphanages and children's care homes in areas of Ukraine claimed by Russia. Some of those children, the ICC said, had been given up for adoption in Russia.

Lvova-Belova told a news conference in Moscow that the consent of children's parents had always been sought, that the commission acted in the best interests of any child, and that it was more accurate to talk of guardianship rather than adoption.

If there were specific problems with specific families, she said she was ready to help solve them.

"It is unclear to the presidential commissioner for children's rights what the International Criminal Court's allegations specifically consist of and what they are based on," her commission said in a statement about its work released before her news conference.

"The use of the formulation 'unlawful deportation of population (children)' in the ICC's official statement causes bewilderment," it said, adding it had not received any documents from the ICC, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognize.

Donetsk and Luhansk, two Ukrainian regions claimed and partially controlled by Russia, had asked Russia to accept civilians, including orphans and children whose parents were missing, the commission said.

Lvova-Belova said Russia had accepted more than 5 million refugees from Ukraine's Donbas region, including 730,000 children, since February 2022, when Putin ordered troops into Ukraine.

The deadliest war in Europe since World War Two has killed or maimed hundreds of thousands of men on both sides while millions of adults and children have been displaced by what has turned into a grinding artillery war.

Since the invasion, Ukraine has cast Russia as a brutal imperial aggressor that has committed war crimes, including the theft of children. Russia, which says it is carrying out "a special military operation," says the West has ignored Ukraine's own crimes.

Lvova-Belova said she rejected the ICC's allegations, accusations from Ukraine, and what her commission called disinformation from foreign journalists about alleged "deportations of children" which she said was false.

She dismissed claims that children had been taken to camps for alleged re-education and her commission, she said, did not know of a single case of a child from eastern Ukraine being separated from his or her blood relatives to be given up to a foster home.

The Kremlin has said the ICC arrest warrant is an outrageously partisan decision. Russian officials deny war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin allies have cast the ICC, which countries including China and the United States do not recognize, as a "legal nonentity."



Reuters
 

World

Russia

Children

Commissioner

ICC

War

Crime

Allegations

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Trump faces day in court in historic US first
India rejects China's renaming of places along disputed border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
01:43

Russian charged with war crimes may brief UN Security Council

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:17

Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed

LBCI
World
08:11

American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo

LBCI
World
08:08

Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure

LBCI
World
07:35

Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24

The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app