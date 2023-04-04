News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Banking crisis shows need for 'conservative' payouts -EU banking watchdog
World
2023-04-04 | 06:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Banking crisis shows need for 'conservative' payouts -EU banking watchdog
Banks in the European Union must be "conservative" with dividends and other payouts after recent turmoil in the sector, and focus on keeping their cash buffers topped up, the European Union's banking watchdog has told Reuters.
Jose Manuel Campa, chair of the European Banking Authority, said banks had strong capital and liquidity buffers, with a key measure of profitability now at a decade high.
But it was unclear how rapidly rising interest rates will ultimately affect the economy and customers of banks, he said.
"The impact will come for sure," Campa told Reuters. "That impact we will continue to monitor."
Paris-based EBA ensures national banking supervisors apply EU banking rules, and coordinates regular health checks of banks across the bloc, with the results of the latest stress test due in the summer.
Banking shares tumbled last month after collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and other US lenders, and the forced takeover of ailing Credit Suisse by UBS (UBSG.S).
These events should prompt EU lenders to take a closer look at their capital planning, particularly dividends and other distributions, to bolster market and customer confidence, Campa said.
"They should look at conservative scenarios," he said.
While banks now have very strong liquidity positions, they will have to pay back loans from central banks, he said. "We need to make sure that they remain with sufficient so-called high quality liquid assets," said Campa, a former senior official at Spain's Santander bank.
Banks should pass on rises in interest rates to depositors given the ease with which they move their money to another bank online, which caused problems at Silicon Valley Bank, Campa said.
"The banks will have to be very prudent in how they price, and be active in how they keep their depositors," Campa said.
There has been some worry about "unrealized" losses in bond portfolios of banks, also a factor in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
"American banks have about 20% of their balance sheet in fixed income portfolios. EU banks only have 11.3%. We are asking supervisors to monitor," Campa said.
The market for credit default swaps (CDS) is now an "area of concern" for regulators after sharp volatility in CDS for Deutsche Bank, Campa said.
"We are really trying to understand from that episode what are the interlinkages of those markets. I think all authorities are assessing this," Campa said.
EU securities watchdog ESMA is also looking at the CDS markets, and the derivatives industry says regulators already have data on the market.
"We need to understand how these markets are working, how liquid they are, and how easy it is for small quantities of positions to really move prices," Campa said.
There is no evidence, however, that recent banking turmoil shows the need for a rethink in banking rules, Campa said.
"The global consensus is that we should implement the rules that were approved after the global financial crisis," Campa said.
"What we have learned so far in the last two weeks is that the rules have helped rather than hurt."
The EU is due to update its framework for closing failing big banks to include medium sized lenders.
"I think that's good. I encourage them to go in that direction," Campa said.
Critics say Credit Suisse's takeover showed that post-financial crisis rules to end "too big to fail" banks and avoid public help have not worked.
"I think the Credit Suisse event shows that resolving a large systemic bank is always going to be difficult. I don't think we can ever be 100% comfortable. We have made a lot of progress, but it was always going to be difficult."
Reuters
World
Banking
Crisis
Banks
Conservative
Payouts
EU
Watchdog
SVB
Next
Pfizer, Merck trim prices in China for Paxlovid, molnupiravir – reports
Hello AInstein! Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
European banks shares rise after SVB deal
World
2023-03-27
European banks shares rise after SVB deal
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-14
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Press Highlights
2023-03-14
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
0
World
2023-04-03
Banks too reluctant to tap cash buffers in a crisis, Bank of England says
World
2023-04-03
Banks too reluctant to tap cash buffers in a crisis, Bank of England says
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:17
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed
World
08:17
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed
0
World
08:11
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
World
08:11
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
0
World
08:08
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
World
08:08
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
0
World
07:35
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
World
07:35
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
0
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store