News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
With abortion in the balance, Wisconsin voters to choose new high court judge
World
2023-04-04 | 07:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
With abortion in the balance, Wisconsin voters to choose new high court judge
Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will select a new state Supreme Court justice in an election that will determine the future of abortion rights statewide and could have a significant impact on the 2024 election.
The contest between liberal Janet Protasiewicz and conservative Daniel Kelly is the most expensive judicial election in US history, according to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice. Nearly $45 million had been spent as of last week, according to a WisPolitics.com review, far outstripping the previous record of $15.2 million.
The winner will determine whether the court maintains its current 4-3 conservative majority or flips to liberal control. Abortion has dominated the campaign, with the court expected in the coming months to decide whether to uphold the state's 1849 abortion ban.
That law took effect after the US Supreme Court's decision last year to eliminate a nationwide right to abortion. The state's Democratic attorney general, Josh Kaul, has challenged the statute's validity in a lawsuit backed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
The election's outcome also holds major implications for the political future of the battleground state. Just as it did in 2020, the court could issue crucial voting decisions before and after the 2024 presidential election, when Wisconsin is again poised to be a vital swing state.
In addition, the court may revisit the state's congressional and legislative maps, which Republicans have drawn to maximize their political advantage.
While the election is technically nonpartisan, neither Protasiewicz nor Kelly has made much of an effort to hide their ideological bent. The state Democratic and Republican parties have poured resources into their favored campaigns, and outside organizations have likewise spent millions of dollars supporting their preferred candidate, including anti- and pro-abortion rights groups.
Protasiewicz has put abortion at the center of her campaign, saying in one advertisement that she supports "a woman's freedom to make her own decision on abortion." She has said she is simply informing voters about her values, not previewing how she will decide any particular case.
Kelly says he would not let his personal views affect his decision-making. But he has also touted his record as a staunch conservative and worked for the state Republican Party on election issues after the 2020 presidential race.
Democrats have asserted a Kelly victory could endanger democracy itself in Wisconsin, noting that a lawsuit from Republican Donald Trump challenging his presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 came within one vote of succeeding at the court.
"Compared to what it would cost to undo the damage he could create on the Supreme Court, this is actually an inexpensive race," Ben Wikler, the state Democratic chair, said.
Republicans have portrayed Protasiewicz as soft on crime and say she would use the court to advance a liberal agenda, regardless of the law.
"Judges are supposed to wear a black robe, but she's made clear she'll be wearing a blue robe," said Mark Jefferson, the state Republican chair.
The contest underscores how judicial races are increasingly indistinguishable from more overtly political campaigns, said Douglas Keith, an attorney at the Brennan Center who studies judicial elections. The US Supreme Court's abortion ruling has only intensified the stakes for state courts.
"What we are seeing in this race is an indication that this is a new era for state Supreme Court elections," he said. "We have crossed the Rubicon."
Reuters
World
Abortion
Balance
Wisconsin
Voters
Court
Judge
US
Next
Italy blocks AI chatbot ChatGPT over data privacy failings
Pfizer, Merck trim prices in China for Paxlovid, molnupiravir – reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-15
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
World
2023-03-15
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
0
World
06:40
Trump faces day in court in historic US first
World
06:40
Trump faces day in court in historic US first
0
World
2023-04-01
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
2023-04-01
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
0
World
2023-03-30
World Court to rule on Iran-US frozen assets claim
World
2023-03-30
World Court to rule on Iran-US frozen assets claim
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:17
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed
World
08:17
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed
0
World
08:11
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
World
08:11
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
0
World
08:08
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
World
08:08
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
0
World
07:35
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
World
07:35
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
0
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store