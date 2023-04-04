Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg

World
2023-04-04 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Putin triggered &#39;historic&#39; Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Putin triggered 'historic' Nordic enlargement of NATO - Stoltenberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved the opposite of his Ukraine war aims by triggering Finland's "historic" accession to NATO later on Tuesday, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said, declaring Sweden would also join soon. 

"President Putin had as a declared goal of the invasion of Ukraine to get less NATO," he told reporters at NATO's Brussels headquarters, speaking hours before Finland was officially to become a member of the military alliance. 

"He is getting exactly the opposite... Finland today, and soon also Sweden will become a full fledged member of the alliance," Stoltenberg said. 

Later on Tuesday, NATO was to hold a ceremony at its headquarters marking Finland's accession. 

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year pushed Finland and its neighbour Sweden to apply for NATO membership, abandoning decades of military non-alignment. 

The final hurdle to Finland's membership was removed last week when Turkey's parliament voted to ratify Helsinki's application even as it kept Sweden's bid on hold. 

Finland has a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, meaning NATO's frontier with Russia will roughly double in length, and the move drew a pledge from Moscow that it will beef up its forces in border regions. 

Responding to Moscow's latest announcements, Stoltenberg said NATO was constantly assessing its own posture, holding more exercises and having more presence in the Nordic region. 

He also played down Putin's pledge to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. 

"So far, we haven't seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that require any changes in our posture, but we will remain vigilant, we monitor closely what they do, and we will take the necessary steps to always ensure that we have credible deterrence for all our allies." 

Stoltenberg said NATO's Nordic enlargement was not meant to provoke a conflict but preserve peace. 

"By (Finland) becoming a full-fledged member, we are removing the room for miscalculation in Moscow, about NATO's readiness to protect Finland, and that makes Finland safer and NATO stronger", he noted. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday the expansion of NATO was an "encroachment on our security and on Russia's national interests" and that Moscow would watch closely for any NATO military deployments in Finland. 

Reuters
 

World

Russian

President

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

Finland

NATO

Sweden

LBCI Next
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
Brazil's BTG Pactual launches own dollar-backed stable coin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:37

Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits

LBCI
World
2023-03-31

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Swedish leader: Finland likely to join NATO before Sweden

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:19

Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines

LBCI
World
10:15

Italian police arrest four for stealing Leclerc's watch

LBCI
World
10:07

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation

LBCI
World
09:41

Cuba wins ruling in UK court battle with creditors over unpaid loans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app