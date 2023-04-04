News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
World
2023-04-04 | 08:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
Pilots at American Airlines (AAL.O) are "near" reaching a comprehensive agreement in principle with the company on a new contract, according to a pilot union memo seen by Reuters.
In an update to its members after three weeks of "intense" negotiations, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) said every aspect of the new contract has been "placed on the table, discussed, negotiated, and costed."
The union, which represents over 13,000 pilots at the Texas-based carrier, said the company has committed to "match" industry-leading compensation for pilots and provide resources to improve the quality of life and work rules.
American pilots, who received their last pay increase in 2019, have been protesting for a new contract. The APA is holding a strike authorization vote this month to put pressure on the company to fast-track the contract negotiations.
Both American Airlines and United Airlines (UAL.O) have promised an "industry-leading" contract to their pilots.
They are now facing calls from their unions to deliver on that promise after pilots at rival Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) ratified a new contract that includes over $7 billion in cumulative increases in pay and benefits over four years.
"Every day that passes is a day our pilots labor under a sub-standard agreement that is problematic to both our careers and the certainty of American Airlines' operation," the APA said.
American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom has said the company is prepared to match the pay rates and profit-sharing formula that Delta has provided in its new pilot contract.
Reuters
World
American
Airlines
Pilots
US
Agreement
Contract
Next
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed
Pound hits 10-month peak, euro up as dollar under pressure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-24
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
2023-03-24
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-28
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
2023-03-28
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
0
World
2023-03-17
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
World
2023-03-17
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:19
Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines
World
10:19
Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines
0
World
10:15
Italian police arrest four for stealing Leclerc's watch
World
10:15
Italian police arrest four for stealing Leclerc's watch
0
World
10:07
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation
World
10:07
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation
0
World
09:41
Cuba wins ruling in UK court battle with creditors over unpaid loans
World
09:41
Cuba wins ruling in UK court battle with creditors over unpaid loans
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
4
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
5
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
6
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
8
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store