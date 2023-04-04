Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed

World
2023-04-04 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed

An avalanche swept away a group of tourists in the Himalayas in northeastern India on Tuesday, killing at least seven and injuring 11, officials said. 

Army spokesperson Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said rescuers pulled out at least 23 tourists from the snow and took them to a hospital for treatment. 

India’s Border Roads Organization said the tourists were hit by the avalanche near the Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim state. A video released by the Indian army showed rescuers digging through the snow to find an undetermined number of missing people swept away by the avalanche down a mountain slope. 

Nathu La mountain pass is along the border with China and is a major tourist destination. 

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches. Last year 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in the northern Uttarakhand region. 

AP
 

World

Avalanche

Tourists

Himalayas

India

LBCI Next
Sustainability groups challenge EU over delay to oil, gas disclosures
American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-27

India expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas

LBCI
World
09:13

India's PhonePe launches e-commerce app on government's open network

LBCI
World
06:07

India rejects China's renaming of places along disputed border

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Pernod says revenue in India hit as Delhi city delays license

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:19

Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines

LBCI
World
10:15

Italian police arrest four for stealing Leclerc's watch

LBCI
World
10:07

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation

LBCI
World
09:41

Cuba wins ruling in UK court battle with creditors over unpaid loans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app