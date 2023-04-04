Sustainability groups challenge EU over delay to oil, gas disclosures

World
2023-04-04 | 08:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sustainability groups challenge EU over delay to oil, gas disclosures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sustainability groups challenge EU over delay to oil, gas disclosures

The European Commission's decision to deprioritise corporate disclosure rules for oil, gas and other sectors like mining risk diluting the bloc's push to reach a net-zero economy on time, enviromental groups, trade unions and investors have said.

The European Union's executive is finalising details of its Sustainability Reporting Standards, broad disclosure rules that about 50,000 companies will use to make environmental, social and goverance (ESG) disclosures in annual reports from 2024.
 
But the Commission last month indicated a possible delay in more detailed sector-specific standards when it called on the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group to instead prioritise implementing the broader guidelines.

Around 20 groups, including World Benchmarking Alliance, Finance Watch, Eurosif, WWF, CDP, and Share Action have called on the Commission to set a "clear timeline and commitment" for the sector-specific standards.
 
"The timeline needs to be clarified for the first two sector-specific standards on mining and oil and gas, which are already at an advanced stage of development," the letter to commission president Ursula von der Leyen and financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness said.

It is necessary to "maintain continuity" in the development of sector-specific standards, the letter seen by Reuters said.

The letter also urged the commission not to exclude or postpone any parts of the general ESG disclosure standards now being completed.

One environmental campaigner said the letter's signatories fear the EU's proposed Net Zero Industry Act - the bloc's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to promote investment in clean technology projects - is a "trojan horse" to weaken corporate sustainability disclosures.
 
The EU is already facing challenges to make ESG disclosure rules for asset managers and the bloc's taxonomy or guide to sustainable investments, usable.
 
 

World

European Commission

Oil

Gas

Environment

EU

Sustainability

LBCI Next
Wall Street set for higher open on gains in tech, growth shares; jobs data eyed
Avalanche sweeps away tourists in northeast India; 7 killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Manila, Beijing to resume oil and gas talks in May - Philippine minister

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

In case affecting oil, Norway Supreme Court says EU ships cannot fish Arctic snow crab

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

ECB supervisors see no contagion to euro zone from bank turmoil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:19

Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines

LBCI
World
10:15

Italian police arrest four for stealing Leclerc's watch

LBCI
World
10:07

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation

LBCI
World
09:41

Cuba wins ruling in UK court battle with creditors over unpaid loans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app