Sterling breaks above $1.25 for first time since June
World
2023-04-04 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sterling breaks above $1.25 for first time since June
Sterling surged on Tuesday, breaking above $1.25 for the first time since June as traders turned bullish on a currency still trading well below 2016 levels, despite a Bank of England (BoE) policymaker suggesting rate cuts may soon be on the cards.
After falling 10.6% in 2022, sterling is the best performing G10 currency this year, up 3.4%, despite a bleak economic outlook for Britain. But it is still 15.5% below its 2016 levels, before Britain voted to leave the European Union.
BoE monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Tuesday the central bank would probably need to start cutting interest rates sooner than previously thought, but that didn't stop the sterling rally.
The pound was last up 0.52% at $1.2483, after touching its highest level since June, $1.2521, at 0953 GMT.
"Against a blank backdrop of economic releases and some dovish comments from the usually dovish BoE MPC (monetary policy committee) member Tenreyro ... a major bull move in the pound is developing here," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
He added that technical point to "solid-looking bull trend signals on the short, medium and long-term".
Sterling has become the biggest beneficiary of markets rates repricing this year, with the US currency continuing to be hurt by traders’ expectation that the end of the US rate-hiking cycle is near.
Supporting sterling's rally are expectations for more rate hikes from the BoE, said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.
Analysts said the market will be interested in a speech, entitled "Inflation, persistence and monetary policy" from BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill, due at 1430 GMT, for indications on the central bank interest rate trajectory.
"We would be wary of maintaining such levels (above the $1.25 threshold) unless BoE Chief Economist Pill validates what is currently priced into the UK rates strip," Stretch said.
According to Refinitiv, money markets currently expect the BoE to raise rates by another 25 basis points in May to 4.50%, before it stops tightening monetary policy. Markets are not pricing in rate cuts this year.
Against the euro, sterling rose 0.5% to 87.33 pence and was set for its biggest daily jump in three weeks.
Reuters
