Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front

World
2023-04-04 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
7min
Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front

Eugene Nayshtetik and his five co-workers shuttered their company developing medical and biotech startups to join the defense forces days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Within two months, their commanders agreed it would be more useful if they swapped their military gear for computers.

With the government's blessing, Nayshtetik and his team of engineers moved to neighboring Poland where they raised initial funding from a Polish company, Air Res Aviation, to develop a new drone for the Ukrainian military.

Jerzy Nowak, president and co-owner of Air Res Aviation, said his company's initial investment in the drone project amounted to around $200,000.

The Defender drone, now ready for testing, is designed to withstand strong winds to enable surveillance in bad weather, can fly vertically and carry big payloads. It's an example of how some startups in Ukraine's dynamic tech sector are switching to pursue military projects.

"We had our own portfolio of medical and biotechnology civilian projects before the war," Nayshtetik told Reuters. "We never dreamt of killing people. We wanted to heal people but the situation changed."

Reuters spoke to more than a dozen entrepreneurs, as well as Ukrainian and Western officials who said the shift to military innovation in Ukraine's once-thriving technology sector has bolstered the country's out-manned and out-gunned armed forces.

Military experts and Ukrainian officials told Reuters that innovations developed by these startups are making a difference on the battlefield, ranging from software applications that can target enemy positions more quickly to civilian drones adapted for military use, and systems that integrate data to give commanders more detailed battlefield views.

"The Ukrainians are outmatched by every numerical scale: in terms of numbers of forces; in terms of numbers when it comes to equipment. And yet they're holding their own," said a senior NATO official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "One of the reasons they're holding their own is that they have, in a very innovative way, integrated technology into warfighting."

Before Russia's invasion, Ukraine represented one of the fastest growing tech hubs in central and eastern Europe. The enterprise value of startups soared more than 9-fold between 2017 and 2022 to reach 23 billion euros, according to data from Dealroom.com.

Ukraine offered a host of advantages for emerging technology businesses, including a tradition of producing graduates strong in math and computer science. A low cost base also allowed entrepreneurs to do more with less.

The country boasted 285,000 software developers in 2021 with an additional 25,000 graduating from tech universities annually, according to software development outsourcing company Softjourn.

But with most emerging companies in Ukraine focused on the domestic market, many startups suffered a collapse in demand following the war - which has killed tens of thousands of people, reduced cities to rubble and wreaked havoc on infrastructure.

Pavlo Kartashov, director of the Ukrainian Startup Fund (USF), a government-backed organization that seeds technology startups, told Reuters his group resumed funding in October. It hopes to finance around five to 10 emerging companies a month with grants of up to $35,000.

Most will focus on military technology, he said.

The fund also aims to unveil in April a new platform to connect emerging companies more closely with the military to identify the needs on the battlefield and to speed the transformation of ideas into tools that can be used in the conflict.

"If you have something innovative and efficient it will definitely be used by the army," he told Reuters. "We need new technology to fight the enemy and can try different approaches in real time."

Since the war, Western venture capital firms often have required strict term sheets that include having at least one founder and other key parts of the business located outside Ukraine. So the government has become the sole source within the country of early stage funding - the lifeblood of the technology sector - more than half a dozen founders and venture capitalists said.

Demand from the government has driven the shift to military technology, but most of the entrepreneurs who spoke to Reuters said that patriotic duty also played a role.

Take Kiev-based efarm.pro, a startup founded in 2016 whose GPS technology attached to tractors helps farmers more precisely monitor how fertilizer has penetrated the ground. Many of its customers are located in parts of Ukraine that became too dangerous to farm after the Russian invasion so the company adapted its product to detect mines.

The self-driving technology is only aimed at farmers for now but could also work for military vehicles, the company's founder Alexander Prykhodchenko told Reuters.

"Clients were calling us in the first days of the war saying they don't know how they can work in the field," Prykhodchenko said. "The war started on February 24 and on February 26 we started work on the new project."

Currently, only three of the tractors are in use as the autonomous technology remains in the testing and development phase, Prykhodchenko said.

Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said the intensity of the fighting has meant that some concepts can flow from the drawing board to the battlefield in months, if not days.

While acknowledging the critical role of weapons supplied by Western nations in helping to fight the Russians, he added that the ability to utilize the know-how of tech-savvy Ukrainians at home and abroad has proved invaluable.

"One of the few areas where Ukraine has managed to stay consistently ahead of Russia is in the use of innovative military technologies," he wrote in a February article for the Atlantic Council.

Russia says its own weapons industry is increasing production and introducing new technology fast to meet the demands of military operations in Ukraine.

Gregory Allen, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington DC, highlighted the so-called "Uber for Artillery" application developed by a network of Ukrainian programmers before the Russian invasion that networks together infantry, reconnaissance and artillery units to spot and land an artillery strike more quickly.

He also said that a pair of anonymous Ukrainian software developers had rapidly created a program in mid-2022 that used machine learning to analyze video feeds from drones to detect more effectively military vehicles camouflaged in forests. Reuters was not able to confirm independently the details of the software.

"I used to work in the Defense Department, and I have almost never seen high quality military machine learning systems go from an idea in someone's head to a real system being used in war in a matter of weeks," Allen told Reuters. "The value of the Ukrainian software systems is impressive but the speed is astonishing."

The Pentagon's chief weapons buyer Bill LaPlante has described Ukraine's use of technology in the war as a "wake up call."

"We are seeing true innovation on the battlefield: new combinations of technologies and concepts being developed and implemented, and the cycle from idea to prototype to a warfighter's hands collapsed to months, if not weeks," LaPlante told a US Congressional committee last month.

While Ukraine's government and tech founders are focused on war-time innovation to aid the military now, they say these emerging startups can also underpin Ukraine's post-war economy -- pointing to Israel as an example of how military technology laid the foundation for a booming technology sector.

Government support and experience working on military projects transformed Israel into a global tech hub and propelled the nation into a leader in cybersecurity and autonomous driving vehicles -- a path Ukraine officials and tech leaders like Valery Krasovsky hope to emulate for a country with a pre-war population nearly five times that of Israel.

"There are much more ideas in military technology," said Krasovsky, the founder and chief executive of Swedish-Ukrainian Sigma Software Group.

For now, the scarcity of seed funding in Ukraine has forced some companies to flee to places like to neighboring Poland. Groups like the Polish-Ukrainian Start Up Bridge - a Polish-government backed venture - offer emerging Ukrainian tech companies small grants to fund basic business needs and a co-working space in Warsaw.

"Startups have had the past year to teach themselves how to survive and adapt to the new reality," Mykhailo Khaletskyi, an advisor for the Startup Bridge and Ukrainian government, told Reuters.

 
 

World

Ukraine

Tech

Entrepreneurs

Fight

War

Russia

Military

LBCI Next
Russian charged with war crimes may brief UN Security Council
With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric

LBCI
World
2023-03-25

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Russian missiles batter Ukraine, but Bakhmut offensive stalling, say military experts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:19

Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines

LBCI
World
10:15

Italian police arrest four for stealing Leclerc's watch

LBCI
World
10:07

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation

LBCI
World
09:41

Cuba wins ruling in UK court battle with creditors over unpaid loans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app