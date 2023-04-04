News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Italian police arrest four for stealing Leclerc's watch
World
2023-04-04 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Italian police arrest four for stealing Leclerc's watch
Italian police have arrested four people wanted in connection with the theft of a luxury watch from Ferrari's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc last year.
The police said in a statement that they found two "valuable watches, the provenance of which will be investigated further," while searching the house of one of the suspects.
Leclerc, who is from Monte Carlo, had his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece stolen from his wrist in the Italian seaside resort of Viareggio last April.
The theft took place when the Formula One driver was approached by two people wearing motorcycle helmets who asked for a selfie.
An investigative source said it was not yet possible to say if either of the watches found were the one stolen from Leclerc.
Reuters
World
Italy
Police
Arrest
Theft
Steal
Leclerc
Watch
Next
Russian charged with war crimes may brief UN Security Council
With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
Venezuelan police arrest mayor, judges, public official for corruption - state TV
World
2023-03-20
Venezuelan police arrest mayor, judges, public official for corruption - state TV
0
World
2023-03-20
Pakistan police arrest dozens of supporters of former PM Imran Khan
World
2023-03-20
Pakistan police arrest dozens of supporters of former PM Imran Khan
0
World
2023-02-28
After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers
World
2023-02-28
After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers
0
World
2023-02-02
Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church
World
2023-02-02
Israeli police: American arrested for vandalizing church
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:19
Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines
World
10:19
Magnitude 6,6 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga, Philippines
0
World
10:07
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation
World
10:07
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates, sees sharp drop in inflation
0
World
09:41
Cuba wins ruling in UK court battle with creditors over unpaid loans
World
09:41
Cuba wins ruling in UK court battle with creditors over unpaid loans
0
World
09:26
Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front
World
09:26
Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
0
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
4
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
5
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
6
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
8
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store