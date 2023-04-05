Australia may inadvertently fuel cybercrime, says data theft victim service

World
2023-04-05 | 01:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australia may inadvertently fuel cybercrime, says data theft victim service
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Australia may inadvertently fuel cybercrime, says data theft victim service

An Australian government-backed service for victims of identity theft blasted a plan to toughen privacy laws amid an explosion of online data theft, saying it would spur compromised companies to pay ransom and invite more hacking.

IDCare, a non-profit that helps internet crime victims, said by making it easier for regulators to fine companies for poor data security and failing to criminalize ransom payment, Australia may inadvertently fuel a cyber-crime wave.

The message came in an unpublished submission, reviewed by Reuters, to the attorney general who is working to update privacy law for the internet age just as the country experiences a spike in large-scale data thefts that the government says has touched almost every family.

"A significant reason why Australian governments and businesses are increasingly targeted by ransomware attacks ... is because we pay," IDCare said in the submission.

IDCare's views will count heavily in a government review of privacy laws expected to make it easier to fine or sue companies that fail to protect customer data, as it has become one of Canberra's go-to referral groups to help victims of cybercrime.

Canberra raised the maximum fine to A$50 million ($34 million) from A$2.2 million for companies that fail to stop data theft after the first major attack in October, when some 10 million customer accounts at No. 2 telco Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications (STEL.SI), had information taken.

The government is now considering making it easier to apply that fine and simpler for individuals to sue for theft of personal information.

IDCare said by raising the threat of massive fines, Australia would force companies to choose whether to pay A$1 million, the typical cost of a ransom demand, or notify the authorities and risk a fine of up to A$50 million.

"In terms of ransomware attacks, Australia is open for business," it said.

IDCare noted that Australia was the country fifth-most targeted by data thieves in January 2023, far worse than other countries relative to its economy and population.

Without rules that bar or discourage ransom payments, it said "it is unlikely ransomware groups targeting our organizations will curtail their activities".

A spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the government had acted swiftly to increase penalties following large-scale data breaches and would consider 116 proposals in a review of privacy law before deciding further steps.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner said its approach in seeking penalties or setting new rules would be "pragmatic, evidence-based and proportionate".

Since Australia made it compulsory for companies to report data breaches in 2018, IDCare's submission said community demand for its services had rocketed.

Within a month of the Optus hack, top health insurer Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) revealed millions of its accounts had been compromised, with potentially sensitive medical information stolen from hundreds of thousands of people.

Then last month, a consumer finance provider, Latitude Financial Group Holdings Ltd (LFS.AX), said hackers stole data from some 14 million customer accounts over nearly 20 years.

In each case, authorities directed affected customers to IDCare, which coach victims on shutting down exposed accounts, notifying relevant service providers, and preventing losses.

To stem a surge in calls, IDCare now sets up "major incident" websites for people affected by breaches, its chief commercial officer Mark Rowley told Reuters.

It also plans to open a new support center in Sydney by mid-2023, adding to centers in Brisbane, Perth and New Zealand, and increase staff to 60 from 40.

"There's no question that since last October the spate of ongoing data incidents has continued, if not escalated, so it's really required an acceleration of plans," Rowley said.

"I don't think this year any of us planned for events of that magnitude in Australia."

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)

 
 

World

Australia

Fuel

Cybercrime

Data

Theft

Victim

Service

LBCI Next
UBS faces investors after shotgun Credit Suisse merger
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Australia's Latitude at all-time low on more evidence of large-scale data theft

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

US to build $300 mln database to fuel Alzheimer's research

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Euro eases, but robust services data stems losses

LBCI
World
04:33

India's power output grows at fastest pace in 33 years, fueled by coal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:49

Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader

LBCI
World
04:45

King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go

LBCI
World
04:40

Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document

LBCI
World
04:36

German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:30

ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding

LBCI
Variety
03:17

Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
05:49

France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:16

Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app