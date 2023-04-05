News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Haiti rights group records three-fold rise in kidnappings for early 2023
World
2023-04-05 | 01:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Haiti rights group records three-fold rise in kidnappings for early 2023
At least 389 kidnappings were registered in Haiti in the first three months of this year, rights group CARDH said on Tuesday, marking a three-fold increase from the last quarter of 2022 as gangs look to recoup losses from international sanctions.
The kidnappings seen between January and March are more than triple the 127 CARDH recorded in the previous quarter, and a 72% increase from the same period a year earlier.
The human rights research group based in the capital Port-au-Prince said in a report the "exponential increase" may be due to the need to compensate from losses caused by international sanctions launched late last year.
Countries such as the United States and Canada have sanctioned a slate of high-profile politicians and businessmen believed to be helping fund and bring weapons to heavily armed gangs who are now estimated to control most of the country.
CARDH said the increase could also be caused by new alliances forged between gangs as they grow their territory, expanding the "kidnapping industry" into new markets.
The group also cited the prospect of upcoming elections and the rise of civilian defense groups protecting communities from gangs, in lieu of an under-gunned police force, driving retaliation from gangs.
"Gangs use extreme violence (all forms of torture) to force parents and families to pay large sums of US money that they do not have," it said, citing severe burns, gang rapes and hangings.
Relatives are systematically asked for multiple ransom payments, it added.
Of the 389 kidnappings recorded by CARDH, 29 victims were from foreign countries. The US State Department has said it is in contact with Haitian authorities over the March 18 kidnapping of a Florida couple who traveled to visit family.
CARDH counted 857 kidnappings over 2022, a decrease from the 1,009 it recorded in 2021, the year President Jovenel Moise was assassinated leaving a power vacuum that prompted gangs to expand their territory.
Reuters
World
Haiti
Rights
Group
Records
Increase
Kidnappings
Next
Malaysia secures $555 million potential exports during PM's China visit
UBS faces investors after shotgun Credit Suisse merger
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-25
Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group
Sports
2023-01-25
Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group
0
World
08:50
Sustainability groups challenge EU over delay to oil, gas disclosures
World
08:50
Sustainability groups challenge EU over delay to oil, gas disclosures
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
0
Sports
2023-04-04
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Sports
2023-04-04
Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:49
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
World
04:49
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
0
World
04:45
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
World
04:45
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
0
World
04:40
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document
World
04:40
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document
0
World
04:36
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
World
04:36
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:30
ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding
World
04:30
ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding
0
Variety
03:17
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
Variety
03:17
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
0
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
4
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
5
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
6
World
05:49
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
World
05:49
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
8
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store