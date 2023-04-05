News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan changes aid rules; to fund defense projects of friendly nations
World
2023-04-05 | 01:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Japan changes aid rules; to fund defense projects of friendly nations
Japan on Wednesday said it plans to offer friendly nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defenses, marking Tokyo's first unambiguous departure from rules that forbid using international aid for military purposes.
Japan's Overseas Security Assistance (OSA) will be operated separately from the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) program that for decades has funded roads, dams and other civilian infrastructure projects, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference.
"By enhancing their security and deterrence capabilities, OSA aims to deepen our security cooperation with the countries, to create a desirable security environment for Japan," a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said.
The aid will not be used to buy lethal weapons that recipient countries could use in conflicts with other nations in accordance with the three principles that govern arms exports, according to the statement.
The Philippines and Bangladesh are likely to be included as the first recipients of the aid, a government source involved in talks said to Reuters.
Japan is considering providing radars to the Philippines to help it monitor Chinese activity in the contested South China Sea, and also weighing Fiji and Malaysia as potential recipients of the aid, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday.
In principle, only developing countries will be eligible to receive the aid given it will be provided as grants, according to the foreign ministry.
The decision to expand the scope of international aid to military-related projects follows Japan's announcement in December of a military buildup that will double defense spending within five years as it looks to counter China's growing military might in Asia.
Reuters
World
Japan
Change
Aid
Rules
Fund
Defense
Projects
Nations
Next
Macron, Biden want to engage China to end war in Ukraine, Elysee says
Philippine inflation eases for 2nd month, backs case for rate hike pause
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-23
European Sovereignty Fund could finance joint EU projects – Gentiloni
World
2023-03-23
European Sovereignty Fund could finance joint EU projects – Gentiloni
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
0
World
2023-03-21
France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions
World
2023-03-21
France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:49
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
World
04:49
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
0
World
04:45
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
World
04:45
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
0
World
04:40
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document
World
04:40
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document
0
World
04:36
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
World
04:36
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:30
ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding
World
04:30
ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding
0
Variety
03:17
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
Variety
03:17
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace
0
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
4
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
10:44
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
5
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
6
World
05:49
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
World
05:49
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
8
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store