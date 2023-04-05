Euro zone recovery gathered pace in March on demand for services - PMI

World
2023-04-05 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Euro zone recovery gathered pace in March on demand for services - PMI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Euro zone recovery gathered pace in March on demand for services - PMI

The euro zone recovery picked up pace last month but the upturn was uneven across industries and countries, according to a survey which showed price pressures remained elevated in the region.

S&P Global's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, climbed to a 10-month high of 53.7 last month from 52.0 in February, shy of a 54.1 preliminary reading.

March was its third straight month above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

"The euro zone economy continues to bounce back from the lull we saw at the back-end of 2022 and the latest PMI survey will add fresh conviction to the view that, at least for now, the euro area is clear of a recession," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global.

"March's increase in economic activity mainly reflected strong growth across the service sector. Better momentum here is encouraging given the squeeze on household incomes from high inflation and rising borrowing costs."

The PMI covering the bloc's dominant services industry bounced to 55.0 from February's 52.7, albeit below the 55.6 flash estimate.

That stands in contrast to a manufacturing PMI published on Monday which showed activity at factories fell further last month as consumers, feeling the pinch from rising living costs, cut back.

S&P Global said there was also a difference among member countries with a considerable upward push to growth coming from Spain and, to a lesser extent, Italy. But activity in Germany and France rose only modestly, painting a more conservative picture of underlying economic health.

Despite rising costs, demand for services was at a 10-month high and the new business index rose to 54.2 from 52.2, in part driven by an increase in export demand for the first time since May last year.

Although the pace of increases in both input and output costs waned, it remained high. The composite output prices index fell to 58.1 from 60.8.

While that will likely be welcomed by policymakers at the European Central Bank, who have so far failed to get inflation anywhere near their 2% target, it does point to further interest rate rises.

Having delivered an expected 50 basis point increase to interest rates last month, a Reuters poll suggested the ECB would follow through with 25 basis points lifts at its May, June and July meetings.

"The case for further interest rate increases also remains strong based off the survey's price gauges. Although inflation rates have cooled from their peaks, they continue to run in hot territory, particularly across the service sector," Hayes said.

Reuters 
 

World

Euro Zone

Recovery

Demand

Services

PMI

LBCI Next
France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda
Volvo Cars sales up 8% in March
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:51

German services sector activity picks up in March - PMI

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Euro zone services firms enjoy buoyant March but factories struggle

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Euro zone recovery gathers pace, allays fears of recession

LBCI
Variety
08:59

AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
08:16

Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

LBCI
World
07:41

Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
05:14

Italy's Design Holding says revenues rose 16% last year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-06

Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app