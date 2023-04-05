ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding

2023-04-05 | 04:30
ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding
1min
ICRC to cut some 1,500 jobs as humanitarian budgets seen sliding

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it would cut some 1,500 jobs and roll back operations in some locations as budgets for humanitarian aid are expected to decrease.

The Geneva-based organization said its governing board last week approved 430 million CHF ($475.30 million) in cost reductions over 2023 and early 2024.

"Approximately 1,500 jobs worldwide will have to be cut over the coming 12 months," ICRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At least 20 of currently 350 locations around the world will close — where, for example, the area can be covered by another ICRC office, or where other humanitarian or development partners can take over. We will also be scaling back and closing some of our programs.

ICRC said several end-of-year pledges by donors had not come through "at the level we had anticipated" and that costs had been higher than planned in the last quarter of 2022.

Established in 1863, ICRC provides humanitarian aid to victims of armed conflicts.

($1 = 0.9047 Swiss francs)
 

