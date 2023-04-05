Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document

World
2023-04-05 | 04:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Adani trumpets stable ties to global banks in bid to ease investor worries - document

India's Adani group told investors that several top Japanese and European banks have reaffirmed confidence in the embattled conglomerate after it was pummeled by a US short seller's critical report, a company document showed.

Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group's seven listed stocks have lost about $120 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, allegations the group has denied.

Adani group shares and bonds have regained some lost ground over the past month or so after it repaid some debt and attracted a $1.9 billion investment from boutique investment firm GQG Partners.

Still, Adani is battling an investigation by India's market regulator which is looking into Hindenburg's allegations as well as the group’s related party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.

In a series of roadshows from Hong Kong to New York held in recent weeks for fixed income investors, the group committed to achieving 20% year-on-year growth in core earnings and to diversify its debt portfolio, the document showed.

Global banks such as "MUFG, SMBC, Mizuho, Standard Chartered, Barclays, DBank (Deutsche Bank), consortium lender banks have reaffirmed confidence in Adani group," said the document which stated its goal was to assuage investors.

The document, which was reviewed by Reuters, did not elaborate on how the lenders reaffirmed their commitment to the Adani group.

Several of the banks already have business relationships with the group, ties which the conglomerate has previously pointed to as a sign of its strength to counter Hindenburg's allegations.

Adani group did not respond to a request for comment. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) declined to comment.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) (8306.T), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc's (8316.T) SMBC unit, Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T), Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) did not immediately respond.

Reuters 
 

World

Adani

Banks

Bank

Investor

Worries

LBCI Next
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-04

Kuwait's Agility secures derivative transaction with banks to hedge DSV investment

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Banks too reluctant to tap cash buffers in a crisis, Bank of England says

LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
08:16

Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

LBCI
World
07:41

Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies, deliver tough message

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Scrapping food VAT not enough to tackle cost of living crisis, Portuguese say

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app