'Reset' or risky business?: EU leaders return to reopened China

World
2023-04-05 | 05:01
High views
'Reset' or risky business?: EU leaders return to reopened China
3min
'Reset' or risky business?: EU leaders return to reopened China

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in China on Wednesday shortly ahead of EU chief Ursula von der Leyen as the two European leaders seek to smooth ties with a key economic partner while broaching thorny issues like Ukraine and trade risks.

Macron on his first trip to China since 2019, spoke to US President Joe Biden before the visit about trying to engage Chinese President Xi Jinping on hastening the end of the war in Ukraine started by Beijing's close ally Russia.

Von der Leyen has not travelled to China since becoming European Commission president more than three years ago, with China's strict pandemic controls forcing all diplomatic meetings online.

In that time, Europe's relations with China soured, first due to a stalled investment pact in 2021 and then Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia over Ukraine.

For Macron, facing embarrassing pension protests at home, the trip also offers a chance to land some economic wins as he travels with a 50-strong business delegation, including Airbus (AIR.PA), which is negotiating a big plane order, Alstom (ALSO.PA) and nuclear giant EDF (EDF.PA).

However, some analysts said ostentatious deal-signing would appear opportunistic at a time of growing distrust of China in the United States and its Western allies over issues ranging from Taiwan to its cosy ties with Moscow.

"It's not the time to announce business deals or big new investments," said Noah Barkin, an analyst with Rhodium Group. "It would essentially be a vote of confidence in the Chinese economy and send the message that France is not on board with the U.S. approach."

Von der Leyen has said the EU must "de-risk" ties with Beijing, including limiting Chinese access to sensitive technology and reducing reliance for key inputs such as critical minerals, as well as batteries, solar panels and other clean tech products.

Macron invited von der Leyen on the trip as a way to project European unity, after French officials criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for going to China on his own late last year.

Macron has pushed the EU to be more robust in trade relations with China and is broadly supportive of von der Leyen's stance, the French president's advisers said, but he has publicly refrained from using strong anti-China rhetoric, Beijing being prone to bilateral retaliatory measures.

Beyond trade, both have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least prevent Beijing from directly supporting its ally.

"Both have not only business in mind but also Ukraine," Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, said of Macron and von der Leyen.

"I'm sure it's not going to be an easy visit."

China this year proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, which called on both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

But the plan was largely dismissed by the West due to China's refusal to condemn Russia, and the U.S. and NATO then said China was considering sending arms to Russia, claims which Beijing has denied.

Reuters 
 

World

Business

EU

Leaders

Europe

Chinese

China

