Toronto home prices rise in March as new listings tumble

World
2023-04-05 | 05:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Toronto home prices rise in March as new listings tumble
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Toronto home prices rise in March as new listings tumble

Greater Toronto Area (GTA) home prices increased in March from February, with listings falling at a faster rate than did sales in comparison to a year ago, in the first look at the market since the Bank of Canada paused its interest rate hikes.

The average price of a GTA home rose to C$1.1 million ($818,270) in March, up 1.2% from February, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) data showed on Wednesday

The average price was down 14.6% from March last year, when the BoC began lifting borrowing costs, and 16.9% below the February 2022 peak.

The BoC raised interest rates eight consecutive times before moving to the sidelines last month.

Sales tumbled 36.5% from a year ago, while new listings fell at a steeper rate, down 44.3%, indicating a tightening of market conditions.

"As we moved through the first quarter, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) Members were increasingly reporting that competition between buyers was heating up in many GTA neighborhoods. The most recent statistics bear this out," TRREB President Paul Baron said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3443 Canadian dollars)
 
 

World

Toronto

Home

Prices

Increase

Listings

Canada

Sales

Markets

LBCI Next
Swiss regulator deflects blame for Credit Suisse debacle
South African business activity contracts in March - PMI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-03

Major Gulf markets rise, tracking oil prices

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

US consumer prices increase solidly in February

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

UK home prices to fall, but unlikely to come crashing down

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
08:16

Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

LBCI
World
07:41

Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies, deliver tough message

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Scrapping food VAT not enough to tackle cost of living crisis, Portuguese say

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app