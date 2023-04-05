Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London

2023-04-05 | 06:05
Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London
Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London

Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska was cleared of contempt of court by London’s High Court on Wednesday in a long-running legal battle with his former business partner.

The founder of aluminium giant Rusal (RUAL.MM) was alleged to have breached an undertaking to the court in a lawsuit brought by former Russian finance minister Vladimir Chernukhin over a joint venture to develop real estate in Moscow.
 
Chernukhin said Deripaska was in contempt by allowing EN+ Group, which owns a 57% stake in Rusal, to relocate from Jersey to Russia in response to U.S. sanctions. But Judge Mark Pelling ruled on Wednesday that Chernukhin had not proved his case against Deripaska.
 
 
 
 
 

