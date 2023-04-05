News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China
World
2023-04-05 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China
French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must resist eroding trade and diplomatic ties with China as he arrived for a state visit on Wednesday, seeking to refute any sense there was an "inescapable spiral" of tension between Beijing and the West.
Shortly after touching down ahead of EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is joining him on the three-day trip, Macron said maintaining dialogue with China was key given its close relations with Russia, which is waging a war in Ukraine.
Macron, on his first trip to China since 2019, spoke to US President Joe Biden before the visit about engaging Chinese President Xi Jinping to hasten the end of Ukraine war, although the United States has voiced skepticism about Beijing's peace plan.
"We hear increasingly loud voices expressing a strong concern about the future of relations between the West and China that in some form lead to the conclusion that there is an inescapable spiral of mounting tensions," Macron told reporters at the French embassy in Beijing.
There was also an impression that de-coupling from the Chinese economy was already underway and that the only remaining question was over pace and intensity, he added.
"I do not believe, in any case I do not want to believe, in this scenario."
The trip will mark von der Leyen's first visit to China since becoming European Commission president more than three years ago, and comes after she said the EU must "de-risk" ties with Beijing, including limiting Chinese access to sensitive technology and reducing reliance for key inputs.
Europe's relations with China have soured in recent years first due to a stalled investment pact in 2021 and then Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia over Ukraine.
For Macron, facing embarrassing pension protests at home, the trip also offers a chance to land some economic wins as he travels with a 50-strong business delegation, including Airbus (AIR.PA), which is negotiating a big plane order, Alstom (ALSO.PA) and nuclear giant EDF (EDF.PA).
However, some analysts said ostentatious deal-signing would appear opportunistic at a time of growing distrust of China in the United States and its allies over issues ranging from Taiwan to its use of sensitive technologies.
"It's not the time to announce business deals or big new investments," said Noah Barkin, an analyst with Rhodium Group. "It would essentially be a vote of confidence in the Chinese economy and send the message that France is not on board with the US approach."
Macron invited von der Leyen on the trip as a way to project European unity, after French officials criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for going to China on his own late last year.
Ahead of the trip, both Macron and von der Leyen have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least prevent Beijing from directly supporting its ally.
China this year proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, which called on both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.
But the plan was largely dismissed by the West due to China's refusal to condemn Russia, and the US and NATO then said China was considering sending arms to Russia, which Beijing has denied.
Suspicion of China's motives only deepened after President Xi Jinping flew to Moscow for hours of closed-door meetings with Russia's President Vladimir Putin last month.
Macron has said he is also keen to stress to Xi, who he will meet alongside von der Leyen on Thursday, that Europe will not accept China providing arms to Russia.
"Considering China's proximity with Russia, it's obvious it is one of the few countries, if not the only one, which could have a game-changing effect on the conflict, in one way or another," one of Macron's advisers said ahead of the trip.
In a meeting with Xi last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he had encouraged the Chinese leader to talk to the Ukrainian leadership and learn about their peace formula.
Macron and von der Leyen are expected to echo the message that Xi should talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
After brokering a surprise detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month, China has been eager to present itself as a peacemaker and an alternative to the United States, which it says is fanning flames by sending weapons to Ukraine.
The talks with European leaders come amid Chinese protests against US-led technology export restrictions, which it views as part of a broader effort by Washington to contain its rise.
It has warned Europe not to join in.
Taking aim at von der Leyen's comments last week on the risks of trade with China, the state-run Chinese nationalist mouthpiece Global Times said this week that Europe would suffer from any attempt to cut economic ties with Beijing.
"The EU is in a difficult struggle as it is under great pressure from the US to adjust its economic relations with China. China and EU decoupling will only serve US interests, but make both China and Europe suffer," it said.
Reuters
World
Xi
Meeting
Macron
Warning
Risks
Cutting Off
China
EU
France
Next
French unions say pension meeting with PM a 'failure'
Trump arrest plunges White House race into uncharted territory
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:19
France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda
World
04:19
France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda
0
World
2023-04-01
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
World
2023-04-01
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
0
World
05:49
China can play 'major role' in finding 'path to peace' in Ukraine: Macron
World
05:49
China can play 'major role' in finding 'path to peace' in Ukraine: Macron
0
World
05:24
Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury
World
05:24
Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
World
09:17
'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support
0
World
08:19
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
World
08:19
German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease
0
World
08:16
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
World
08:16
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
0
World
07:41
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit
World
07:41
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
0
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
0
World
2023-03-06
US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies, deliver tough message
World
2023-03-06
US defense secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies, deliver tough message
0
World
2023-03-29
Scrapping food VAT not enough to tackle cost of living crisis, Portuguese say
World
2023-03-29
Scrapping food VAT not enough to tackle cost of living crisis, Portuguese say
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
08:55
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
2
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
Press Highlights
02:22
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
3
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
Press Highlights
04:02
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
5
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
World
01:14
China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs
6
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
03:41
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
7
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
Lebanon News
06:30
In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report
8
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
05:06
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store