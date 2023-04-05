German competition watchdog steps up monitoring of Apple

World
2023-04-05 | 06:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
German competition watchdog steps up monitoring of Apple
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
German competition watchdog steps up monitoring of Apple

Germany's anti-cartel watchdog said Wednesday it had placed US computing giant Apple under closer surveillance for any possible abuse of its market position.

The Federal Cartel Office said it had determined Apple to be a company of "paramount significance for competition across markets", a move that would allow it to "take action against and effectively prohibit anti-competitive practices".

Apple joins Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Meta, the group behind Facebook, in falling under reinforced monitoring made possible by the German Competition Act.

The act, which came into force in January 2021, allows the cartel authority to intervene earlier, particularly against the world's tech giants.

Products like the hugely successful iPhone meant Apple presided over a "wide-ranging digital ecosystem which is of great importance to competition" in Germany and worldwide, Federal Cartel Office chief Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

The group controlled the "access to the ecosystem and Apple customers" through software products such as the iOS operating system and its app store, Mundt said.

This "outstanding position" was backed by the US group's significant financial resources, broad user base and the strength of the Apple brand, the competition authority said.

Apple also had "privileged access to data relevant for competition" via its network of products, the agency said.

All in all, the group had a "position of power" that created the potential to act in ways "not sufficiently controlled by competition".

In practice, the Federal Cartel Office was also looking to see whether app tracking rules "could favor Apple’s own offers" but said that "no decision has been taken on initiating further proceedings".

The agency said last week it was examining if it needed to place Apple's rival Microsoft under increased surveillance for anti-competitive practices.
 
AFP

World

Variety

Germany

Antitrust

Computers

Software

Apple

LBCI Next
UN nuclear chief holds talks with Russian officials
French unions say pension meeting with PM a 'failure'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:39

Apple readies opening of its first retail store in India

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Germany forecast to skirt recession

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
08:16

Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

LBCI
World
07:41

Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app