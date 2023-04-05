Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

World
2023-04-05 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds&#39; London lawsuit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Argentina facing $1.46 bln bill after losing hedge funds' London lawsuit

Argentina faces a potential 1.33 billion-euro ($1.46 billion) bill after losing a lawsuit at London's High Court on Wednesday over payments due on euro-denominated securities linked to Argentina's gross domestic product in 2013.

Four hedge funds, holding around 48% of the GDP-linked securities issued between 2005 and 2010, sued the South American republic in 2019, seeking damages of up to 643 million euros.

Palladian Partners L.P., HBK Master Fund L.P., Hirsh Group LLC and Virtual Emerald International Limited argued at a hearing in October that Argentina had a "propensity" to manipulate economic data in order to save billions of dollars.

Susan Prevezer, representing the funds, said economic statistics were "the subject of political direction" in Argentina under former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who served from 2007 to 2015.

However, Argentina's lawyers said that "no rational government deliberately understates GDP" and pointed out the country had paid nearly $10 billion to holders of its GDP-linked securities since they were first issued in 2005.

Judge Simon Picken ruled in the four funds' favor on Wednesday, saying in a written ruling that Argentina should pay 643 million euros plus interest.

The judge also ruled that Argentina should pay around 1.33 billion euros in relation to all of the GDP-linked securities, of which the four funds hold approximately 48%.

Argentina's lawyer Tamara Oppenheimer said at a brief hearing on Wednesday that the country is likely to seek permission to appeal against the ruling.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)
 
 

World

Argentina

Bill

Lost

Hedge

Funds

London

Lawsuit

LBCI Next
Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election
Kenya private sector activity in March; weaker shilling hurts - PMI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit

LBCI
World
2023-02-16

In Argentina's drought-hit fields, billion dollar losses and farmers going under

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:17

'Historic strength': Ukraine's Zelenskiy hails ties as Poland vows further support

LBCI
World
08:19

German car sales soar in March as supply woes ease

LBCI
World
08:16

Generals, tycoon and political neophyte among PM candidates as Thailand heads into election

LBCI
World
06:54

Kenya private sector activity in March; weaker shilling hurts - PMI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:36

German economy to grow in 2023 as outlook brightens

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Russia steps up effort to take Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut, denies Prigozhin claims

LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app