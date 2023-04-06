News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amazon plans to trim employee stock awards amid tough economy
World
2023-04-06 | 02:04
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Amazon plans to trim employee stock awards amid tough economy
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN.O) said it would reduce employee stock awards, a part of its compensation plan, as the e-commerce giant navigates an uncertain economy.
"We made the decision to reduce RSU (restricted stock units) awards in the final outlook year by a small amount (other years are not impacted)," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement, without specifying the period of the final outlook year.
The news comes weeks after Amazon announced a second round of mass layoffs, piling on to a wave of job cuts that has swept the technology sector as a rough economy forces companies to get leaner.
Business Insider had first reported the planned change in the company's pay structure and said Amazon would reevaluate 2025 compensation in the first quarter of next year to "plan for stock variation".
The company was weighing the possibility of adjusting its compensation model in the future to be more balanced between base cash compensation and equity, after looking at the combination of an uncertain economy and its compensation budget, the spokesperson said.
Amazon's shares have gained more than 20% this year, following a near 50% tumble in 2022.
Reuters
World
Amazon
Plans
Employee
Shares
Stock
Awards
Economy
Next
Vietnam to conduct 'comprehensive inspection' of TikTok over harmful content
US reaches $144.5 mln settlement with Texas church shooting victims
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-01
Amazon is letting employees use their stock to finance home purchases and even second homes
Variety
2023-03-01
Amazon is letting employees use their stock to finance home purchases and even second homes
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Amazon raises pay for UK operations employees
Variety
2023-03-22
Amazon raises pay for UK operations employees
0
World
2023-01-11
US agency plans to propose new fuel economy standards in April
World
2023-01-11
US agency plans to propose new fuel economy standards in April
0
World
06:01
UK antitrust regulator looks at Amazon's takeover of vacuum maker iRobot
World
06:01
UK antitrust regulator looks at Amazon's takeover of vacuum maker iRobot
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
0
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
0
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store