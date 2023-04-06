Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

World
2023-04-06 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Swedish prosecutor says may be difficult to determine who blew up Nord Stream pipelines

It will likely be difficult to determine who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany in the Baltic Sea last year, Sweden's prosecution authority, which is investigating the incident, said on Thursday.

The Sept. 26 explosions at the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. The blast in the Swedish zone happened at a depth of 80 meters and the prosecutor said investigating it was complicated.

"Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

"We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance," he added.

While no conclusion has been drawn there have been a number of theories as to who blew up the pipelines and how.

Germany has confirmed its investigators raided a ship in January that may have been used to transport the explosives used to blow up the pipelines. German media reported that the boat could have been used by a Ukrainian or pro-Ukrainian group.

"There is a variety of information and reports about the sabotage against the gas pipes. The incident has obviously become an open arena for different influence attempts," Ljungqvist said in the statement.

"These speculations do not have an impact on the ongoing investigation, which is grounded in facts and the information which has emerged from analyses, crime scene investigations and collaboration with authorities in Sweden and other countries."

 
 

World

Swedish

Prosecutor

Difficult

Determine

Blow

Nord Stream

Pipelines

Damage

LBCI Next
South African rand weakens as dollar edges higher
Macron meets China's Li as EU leaders begin Beijing talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Turkey oil pipelines undamaged, flows continue after quake

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Swedish Security Service detains five people on terrorist crime suspicion

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia

LBCI
World
07:44

Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa

LBCI
World
07:38

UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul

LBCI
World
07:34

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05

Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations

LBCI
World
02:49

Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app