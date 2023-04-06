King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted - White House

World
2023-04-06 | 04:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted - White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted - White House

Britain's King Charles has invited US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a state visit and Biden accepted, the White House said on Wednesday.

The invitation came during a conversation between Biden and Charles on Tuesday in which Biden informed the king that US first lady Jill Biden would attend his coronation in May. Traditionally, US presidents do not attend British monarchs' coronations.

"The president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to that state visit," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said she did not have a specific timeline for when the visit would take place, but said it would be "in the near future."

 

Reuters

World

King Charles

Invite

Biden

State

Visit

White House

UK

US

LBCI Next
In southern Ethiopia, drought kills livestock amid fears of what comes next
China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-20

US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

What Russia-Chinese joint statement says about Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Putin, Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine as US denounces visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia

LBCI
World
07:44

Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa

LBCI
World
07:38

UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul

LBCI
World
07:34

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05

Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations

LBCI
World
02:49

Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app