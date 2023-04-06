News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German factory output up more than expected in February
World
2023-04-06 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
German factory output up more than expected in February
German industrial production rose more than expected in February thanks to a strong bounce in the car industry as the sector begins to shake off supply issues, official data showed Thursday.
Output rose two percent on the previous month after rebounding 3.7 percent in January, seasonally adjusted figures from the federal statistics agency Destatis showed.
Factset analysts had expected industrial production to stagnate in February.
The outlook for companies brightened in the first quarter "with the order situation remaining good and supply bottlenecks gradually disappearing", the German economy ministry said in a statement.
The automotive industry was a major contributor to the rebound, with production up 7.6 percent compared to January.
There was also improvement almost across the board in the most energy-intensive sectors.
This showed that industry has probably "hit the bottom" of the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, the ministry said.
Compared to February 2022, industrial production increased slightly, by 0.6 percent.
The figures come a day after leading economic institutes said Europe's largest economy was expected to dodge a recession and grow by 0.3 percent this year.
German industrial orders also saw a surprise jump of 4.8 percent in February compared to the previous month.
The encouraging data "take away the risk of a technical recession" and represent "a strong comeback for German industry", said ING analyst Carsten Brzeski.
But he cautioned that Germany could still expect "only subdued growth in the months ahead".
AFP
World
Germany
Economy
Indicator
Output
Up
More
Unexpected
Europe
Factory
Next
Macron says 'counting' on Xi to 'bring Russia to its senses'
Canada repatriates 14 women, children from Syria camp
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
World
2023-03-01
GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe
0
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
Variety
08:29
Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022
0
World
06:00
Ford aims a new electric van at European cities - and startups
World
06:00
Ford aims a new electric van at European cities - and startups
0
World
2023-04-05
Canadian dollar seen up in one year if economy avoids hard landing: Reuters poll
World
2023-04-05
Canadian dollar seen up in one year if economy avoids hard landing: Reuters poll
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
0
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-23
Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel
World
2023-03-23
Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
Court of Audit sends Hamieh a memorandum about the new airport terminal's legal basis
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
Court of Audit sends Hamieh a memorandum about the new airport terminal's legal basis
0
World
2023-03-08
India, Australia aim to boost economic, defense ties at first summit of PMs
World
2023-03-08
India, Australia aim to boost economic, defense ties at first summit of PMs
0
World
2023-03-07
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license
World
2023-03-07
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store