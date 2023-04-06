News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron says 'counting' on Xi to 'bring Russia to its senses'
World
2023-04-06 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Macron says 'counting' on Xi to 'bring Russia to its senses'
French President Emmanuel Macron told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that he was counting on him to "bring Russia to its senses" over its war in Ukraine.
The French president, who arrived on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, has made clear he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia's invasion of its neighbor.
"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table," the French head of state told Xi during a bilateral meeting in Beijing.
Macron was greeted by Xi moments earlier outside the Great Hall of the People, the heart of power in China's capital, as the countries' national anthems played.
To coincide with their meeting, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV released a report in which Xi hailed China's "positive and steady" ties with France as the world undergoes "profound historical changes".
Macron has said during his trip that Beijing can play a "major role" in finding a path to peace in the conflict and welcomed China's "willingness to commit to a resolution".
His visit to China -- his first since 2019 -- comes as Western pressure mounts on Beijing to help push for peace in Ukraine.
Though Beijing is officially neutral, Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion.
While he recently went to Moscow to reaffirm his alliance with Vladimir Putin -- framed as an anti-Western front -- Xi has not spoken on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Macron, who is accompanied on his visit by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, said he wants to "be a voice that unites Europe" over Ukraine, and that coming to China with her serves to "underline the consistency of this approach".
In a Thursday morning meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, Macron stressed the importance of dialogue between China and France "in these troubled times".
"The ability to share a common analysis and build a common path is essential," he said.
And in a separate meeting with Li, von der Leyen told the premier that relations between the EU and China had grown "complex in recent years".
"It is important that we discuss all aspects of this relationship together today," she said, especially in the current "volatile geopolitical environment".
Following Macron's talks with Xi, the pair will give statements to the press, followed by a meeting with von der Leyen and then a state dinner.
Macron will travel to Guangzhou in southern China to meet local students on Friday, taking with him a broad delegation of top politicians, business leaders and even celebrities, including composer Jean-Michel Jarre.
The visit comes in the face of mounting Chinese pressure on Taiwan, with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.
Macron told journalists Wednesday he did not think his Chinese counterparts had "a desire to overreact" to the meeting.
Tsai hailed the talks, saying they showed the self-ruled island was "not isolated" on the international stage.
Beijing baulks at any official contact between Taipei and the rest of the world, insisting there is only "one China".
China had repeatedly warned both sides that the meeting should not take place and deployed an aircraft carrier near Taiwan hours before the talks went ahead.
Three additional warships were detected in waters separating the island from China, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.
Beyond talks on Ukraine, Macron's trip has an important economic component, with the French leader keen to firm up a crucial trade partnership.
Macron is accompanied by more than 50 French business leaders on his visit, including top bosses of Airbus, EDF and Veolia.
"Several important contracts will be signed" on Thursday, he has promised, warning against an economic decoupling from China.
Von der Leyen has also pledged to raise the EU's yawning trade deficit with China during her meetings this week.
"Our economies are strongly interconnected but the EU trade deficit is increasing due to discriminatory practices," she said in a tweet.
AFP
World
Macron
Xi
Russia
France
China
Ukraine
War
Stop
Next
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
German factory output up more than expected in February
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
China's Xi arrives in Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine war
World
2023-03-20
China's Xi arrives in Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine war
0
World
2023-04-05
Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China
World
2023-04-05
Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China
0
World
2023-04-05
France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda
World
2023-04-05
France's Macron begins China trip with Ukraine, trade on agenda
0
World
2023-04-05
Macron, Biden want to engage China to end war in Ukraine, Elysee says
World
2023-04-05
Macron, Biden want to engage China to end war in Ukraine, Elysee says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
0
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-23
Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel
World
2023-03-23
Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
Court of Audit sends Hamieh a memorandum about the new airport terminal's legal basis
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
Court of Audit sends Hamieh a memorandum about the new airport terminal's legal basis
0
World
2023-03-08
India, Australia aim to boost economic, defense ties at first summit of PMs
World
2023-03-08
India, Australia aim to boost economic, defense ties at first summit of PMs
0
World
2023-03-07
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license
World
2023-03-07
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store