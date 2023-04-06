News
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
World
2023-04-06 | 05:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
Four people have been confirmed dead with one person still missing following a helicopter crash near Vietnam's Halong Bay, state media said Thursday.
The aircraft, carrying one pilot and four Vietnamese tourists, lost contact five minutes after taking off for a flight over the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
"The body of the pilot was recovered last night at 11 pm," state media VnExpress reported.
A rescue team found part of the Bell 505 helicopter Thursday morning with a body inside, the outlet said.
Two bodies were found near Halong Bay, VnExpress reported, without providing further details.
"The search and rescue team are still looking for the fifth body and the remaining part of (the) helicopter," it added.
Vietnam's civilian aviation sector has maintained a strong safety record, although accidents involving military aircraft are more common.
The parent firm of Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company said it would stop all sightseeing tours nationwide effective immediately, the Vietnam News Agency also reported.
The company began flying tourists over Halong Bay's famous limestone karst rock formations in 2019.
A 10-minute ride can cost up to $120 per person.
No accidents had been reported since it began the business, which is aimed at the growing number of tourists to Vietnam.
The Bell 505 is a light helicopter designed and manufactured by US firm Bell Helicopter.
AFP
World
Vietnam
Accident
Tourism
Aviation
Helicopter
Crash
