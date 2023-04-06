Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability - study

World
2023-04-06 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability - study
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Half a trillion in debt haircuts essential for sustainability - study

Up to half a trillion dollars in debt needs to be written off to help developing nations at greatest risk of default return to sounder fiscal footing and meet climate and development goals, according to a Boston University report released on Thursday.

The haircuts on debt owed to public and private creditors by 61 of the nations that are already in or are at most risk of debt distress are essential to avoid "cascading defaults," according to calculations from the Boston University Global Development Policy Center and the Debt Relief for a Green and Inclusive Recovery (DRGR) Project.

"Without ambitious debt relief, many of the poorest countries don't have a chance," said Kevin P. Gallagher, DRGR project co-chair and director of the Boston University Global Development Policy Center.

The COVID-19 pandemic, followed by food and fuel shocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, put enormous strain on public finances and led to soaring borrowing costs.

At the same time, emerging market sovereign debt increased by 178% since the global financial crisis, rising to $3.9 trillion by 2021, the report found, and the structure of lenders became increasingly complex.

The researchers found that some $812 billion in debt across all creditor classes should be in scope for restructuring.

To achieve the best outcome, researchers proposed to include instruments that had alleviated previous emerging market debt crises.

This included a guarantee facility that would provide enhancements - or forms of guarantees - for newly issued Brady bonds focused on green and inclusive recovery which private and commercial creditors can swap with a significant haircut against old debt, the report said.

"The proposal is in many ways a modern-day version of the Brady Plan and the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative of the 1990s combined — the last time that debt distress threatened our development goals."

Ratings agency Fitch said there are currently a record number of sovereign debt defaults, while the International Monetary Fund said 25% of emerging markets and 60% of low-income countries are in or near debt distress.

This coincides with what experts warn is pending environmental catastrophe. The research found a correlation between debt distress and climate vulnerability; a string of debt-distressed nations, including Pakistan, Ethiopia and Malawi, have recently battled concurrent extreme weather events that intensified pressure on public finances.

The report warned that as financial markets increasingly factor climate-related risks into their assessments, it will become more expensive for those nations to borrow money - putting essential projects to cut emissions and bolster climate resilience out of reach.

Reuters 
 

World

Debt

Haircuts

Sustainability

Study

LBCI Next
Sarcophagus of Pharaoh Ramses II unveiled in Paris
OpenAI to propose remedies to Italian ban on ChatGPT
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:34

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Sustainability groups challenge EU over delay to oil, gas disclosures

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia

LBCI
World
07:44

Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa

LBCI
World
07:38

UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul

LBCI
World
07:34

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-24

Court of Audit sends Hamieh a memorandum about the new airport terminal's legal basis

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defense ties at first summit of PMs

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app