Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight

World
2023-04-06 | 06:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight

A federal judge in Texas could soon order the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to withdraw its approval of abortion pill mifepristone, a move that if allowed to stand could severely undermine the agency, health policy and legal experts said. 

The closely followed case could potentially lead to a nationwide ban on mifepristone - part of a two-drug regimen that accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions - and call into question the FDA's power to regulate all drugs nationwide, they said. 

It also risks leading to self-censure by the pharmaceutical industry as drugmakers embrace treatments perceived as safe investments and shy away from those that might get caught up in politically charged legal entanglements, some experts cautioned. 

"This case potentially has very significant consequences for both products that are already on the market, as well as new products," said Susan Lee, a partner in Goodwin's Life Sciences group and FDA practice. "The potential implications are so much broader than just what could happen to mifepristone." 

A ruling against the agency's approval of a drug over 20 years earlier would be unprecedented and could ripple through drug research and development for years, with implications for public health and access to new treatments. 

Any impact on the FDA will depend on details of the judge's ruling in the case known as Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The challenge was brought by a coalition of anti-abortion groups and doctors seeking withdrawal of the FDA's mifepristone approval before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas, a conservative former Christian activist. 

The court could order mifepristone pulled from the market while it considers a final ruling. When the case is resolved, that could become a permanent ban, though it is not clear how long that might take and any ruling is expected to be appealed. 

If it finds the FDA did not follow proper procedures, that would undermine confidence in the agency and likely lead it to adopt more stringent regulations, some experts suggested. 

Should the court ban mifepristone sales based on a finding that it's not safe, that would effectively end the FDA's status as the ultimate arbiter on drug safety, experts said. 

It would call into question the entire drug approval process, said Laurie Sobel, associate director for Women's Health Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. 

"That would have much bigger implications for other drugs and probably would shake up pharma's ability to rely on the FDA and feel secure when they submit something, if a court can overrule the FDA's findings on safety," Sobel said. 

Plaintiffs are arguing that the FDA in its 2000 approval did not adequately consider the drug's safety when used by girls under age 18 to terminate a pregnancy. 

'SO MUCH UNCERTAINTY' 

The possibility of its approvals being overruled would likely see the FDA become more cautious, Lee said. 

The increased scrutiny would make it more difficult and time-consuming to get products approved, and possibly more expensive to develop. 

"There's going to be so much uncertainty about what would happen even if you were to achieve approval in the first place," said Lee. "There could be a downstream impact on pricing." 

A ruling against the FDA is likely to spur increased activism and lobbying from organizations opposed to other drugs or medical treatments, such as COVID-19 vaccines, contraceptives, hormones for artificial reproductive technology or gender affirming procedures, and HIV prevention drugs. 

Similar challenges in front of hand picked sympathetic judges could lead to other reversed approvals, Lee warned. 

"If you can have somebody come in successfully challenging an approval that was more than 20 years ago," she said, "there's very little comfort that any manufacturer could take in their approval." 

Reuters

  

World

Federal

Judge

Texas

US Food and Drug Administration

Abortion

Pill

Health

Policy

LBCI Next
Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine
ECB may need to hike rates again in May – Lane
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

With abortion in the balance, Wisconsin voters to choose new high court judge

LBCI
World
11:11

US reaches $144.5 mln settlement with Texas church shooting victims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:54

Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia

LBCI
World
07:44

Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa

LBCI
World
07:38

UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul

LBCI
World
07:34

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-19

Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Oil spills and near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app