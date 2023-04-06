News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
World
2023-04-06 | 06:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
Cryptocurrency exchange operator Binance will close its Australian derivatives business after relinquishing a financial services license on Thursday amid a regulatory probe into its operations.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has been conducting a "targeted review" of Binance, first confirmed in February, when Binance said it had misclassified some retail investors as wholesale.
Retail investors are entitled to a higher level of regulatory protection.
ASIC on Thursday cancelled the Australian financial services license of Oztures Trading Pty Ltd, trading as Binance Australia Derivatives (Binance), in response to a request from the company.
All positions will close by 21 April.
"It is critically important that AFS licensees classify retail and wholesale clients in accordance with the law," ASIC Chair Joe Longo said in a statement.
“Our targeted review of these matters is ongoing, including focus on the extent of consumer harms.”
The financial services license authorized Binance to issue derivatives and foreign exchange contracts.
Noting many cryptocurrency products and services are not regulated by ASIC, Longo said the regulator supported a "regulatory framework" for the asset class.
Binance said in a statement it had decided to pursue a "more focused approach" in Australia after "recent engagement with ASIC".
The closure would not impact Australians using its spot exchange product, it added.
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange is battling regulatory suits and probes around the world. Last month, the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao for operating what the regulator alleged was an "illegal" exchange.
ASIC's statement noted the CFTC suit as well as regulatory actions in the UK, Japan, Italy and Singapore.
Reuters
World
Australia
Cancel
Binance
Financial
Services
License
Next
Versailles and Forbidden City to hold France-China exhibition
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:00
Shares of UAE's Al Ansari Financial Services up 16.5% on market debut
Middle East
05:00
Shares of UAE's Al Ansari Financial Services up 16.5% on market debut
0
Variety
2023-02-01
Egyptian financial services provider MNT-Halan valued at $1B in $400M funding
Variety
2023-02-01
Egyptian financial services provider MNT-Halan valued at $1B in $400M funding
0
World
04:58
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation
World
04:58
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation
0
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
Variety
2023-04-05
AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
0
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
2023-03-07
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
0
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
0
World
2023-03-19
Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant
World
2023-03-19
Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-30
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-03-30
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store