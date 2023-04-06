News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Toyota looks to overhaul EV strategy as new CEO takes charge
World
2023-04-06 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Toyota looks to overhaul EV strategy as new CEO takes charge
After making sweeping changes to its leadership team, Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is looking at a factory floor overhaul as it maps out a move to a new, dedicated platform for battery electric vehicles, four people familiar with the matter said.
Koji Sato may confirm that new EV architecture is in the works at his first briefing as CEO on Friday, one of the people has said.
It was, however, not immediately clear as of Thursday evening as to whether the plan had been formally approved.
The world's biggest automaker increasingly recognizes it needs to match Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) design and manufacturing innovations if it is to drive down production costs and turn its all-electric business into a higher margin one as its Silicon Valley rival has done, another person said.
It continues to study the issue, that person said.
A new EV platform, if implemented, would be the result of a far-reaching review of Toyota's electric-car strategy undertaken last year.
Slow to push hard into battery electrics, such a move by Toyota would bring the automaker into line with other global rivals. Its current production architecture, the e-TNGA system, was launched in 2019 and produces electric vehicles on the same assembly line as gasoline cars and hybrids.
E-TNGA can't, however, provide the cost savings Tesla has managed with its massive Giga Press casting machines and other manufacturing innovations.
The sources declined to be identified because the information was confidential. Asked for comment, Toyota said questions could be asked at Friday's briefing.
Sato, Toyoda's hand-picked successor, recently attended an internal presentation that focused on the need for a dedicated battery-electric platform, a more competitive system to manage heat generated by the battery as well as other innovations influenced by Tesla's playbook, according to a third person.
The briefing was given by the former chief competitive officer tasked with the EV strategy review, Shigeki Terashi, according to the person.
Several projects that were supposed to take advantage of the e-TNGA platform are now being delayed or cancelled, a separate person said.
Reuters
World
Toyota
Cars
Vehicles
Vehicle
EV
Strategy
CEO
Next
Ivory Coast suspends daily over coverage of opposition probe
Russia's Ozon reports 55% jump in 2022 revenue
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-16
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
Variety
2023-02-16
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
0
World
2023-03-28
US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'
World
2023-03-28
US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'
0
World
2023-03-22
TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese government
World
2023-03-22
TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
0
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
2023-03-07
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
0
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
2023-03-16
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
0
World
2023-03-19
Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant
World
2023-03-19
Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-30
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-03-30
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store