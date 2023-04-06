News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
World
2023-04-06 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, dubbed "the immortal" for his longevity in politics, was "stable" Thursday after a night in intensive care but has reportedly been diagnosed with leukemia.
The 86-year-old media mogul and senator, who has been in and out of hospital in recent years, was admitted Wednesday to the cardiac unit at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital after suffering respiratory problems.
"We're all very worried," Deputy Culture Minister Vittorio Sgarbi, Berlusconi's close friend, said Thursday.
"I hope he has the strength in him to resist this latest attack, which now has a sinister name, leukemia."
Italy's best-selling Corriere della Sera daily also said the magnate has been diagnosed with leukemia.
Berlusconi's spokesman Paolo Russo said he was not authorized to give health information, but "the Corriere della Sera is the most authoritative Italian newspaper".
The magnate -- a controversial, larger-than-life figure who elicits either admiration or disdain from Italians -- began chemotherapy on Wednesday, according to ANSA news agency, which cited sources close to the ex-prime minister.
As close family members arrived at the hospital, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had spoken to Berlusconi's doctor, who told him "his condition is stable".
He also said Berlusconi was feeling well enough to be making phone calls.
- 'The country I love' -
The billionaire leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party spent four days last month at the same hospital for what Italian news reports called heart issues, before being discharged last Thursday.
"I have already started working again... ready and determined to commit myself, as I have always done, to the country I love," he said in a message posted on social networks Friday.
And on Sunday, he posted a photo of himself grinning in front of a vast lawn of tulips in his villa in Arcore, in northern Italy.
After dominating Italian politics for decades, the "Cavaliere" -- as he is widely known in Italy -- now appears physically diminished on the rare occasions he is seen in public.
Long gone are the days of his infamous erotic "bunga bunga" parties with young starlets, which he has always insisted were nothing more than elegant dinners.
Forza Italia is a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition government, although the party attracts only about 10 percent of voters.
Meloni tweeted her "sincere and affectionate wish for a speedy recovery" Wednesday, while Matteo Salvini, whose League party is also a coalition member, tweeted "Forza Silvio, Italy is waiting for you!"
Berlusconi was in hospital for 11 days for COVID-related pneumonia in September 2020, after contracting the virus while on holiday in Sardinia. He described it as "perhaps the most difficult ordeal of my life".
The following year, COVID-related complications caused a series of hospital stays.
The one-time cruise ship crooner had open heart surgery in 2016 and surgery on his intestine three years later.
Berlusconi served as prime minister three times after entering politics in 1994, and for millions of Italians he represented a golden age of the Italian economy and the self-made man.
Despite a series of sex scandals and court cases which threatened to tarnish his image -- including being convicted for tax evasion in 2012 -- he has held a soft spot in many Italians' hearts since then.
AFP
World
Italy
Health
Politics
Berlusconi
Silvio Berlusconi
Former
Prime Minister
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Bob Lee, creator of Cash App and former CTO of Square, stabbed to death
Variety
2023-04-05
Bob Lee, creator of Cash App and former CTO of Square, stabbed to death
0
World
2023-04-05
Italy probes Meta over abuse of position in music rights case
World
2023-04-05
Italy probes Meta over abuse of position in music rights case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
0
World
07:23
Ivory Coast suspends daily over coverage of opposition probe
World
07:23
Ivory Coast suspends daily over coverage of opposition probe
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
0
Variety
09:07
Honeycomb scores $50M investment as observability platform thrives
Variety
09:07
Honeycomb scores $50M investment as observability platform thrives
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
4
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store