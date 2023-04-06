News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ivory Coast suspends daily over coverage of opposition probe
World
2023-04-06 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ivory Coast suspends daily over coverage of opposition probe
Ivory Coast's media overseer has ordered the suspension of a newspaper for its coverage of a judicial probe into a senior opposition figure.
Le Temps, an opposition daily close to former president Laurent Gbagbo, has been suspended for six issues and its boss, Yacouba Gbane, handed a three-month ban from publishing, the National Press Authority (ANP) said late Wednesday.
It accused the paper of "harming the judiciary" on two counts connected to its coverage of a case involving Damana Pickass, head of Gbagbo's PPA-CI party.
Pickass is under investigation over his alleged role in an attack on a barracks in Abidjan, the West African state's commercial hub, in 2021.
On February 24, 31 people were arrested after they mounted a show of protest for him.
Of these, 26 were handed two-year terms on March 9 for breaching public order, a move that had triggered criticism from Amnesty International. The sentences were reduced on March 22 to suspended terms.
The ANP said it was punishing Le Temps after it published a photo of the examining magistrate who had twice brought in Pickass for questioning over the 2021 attack.
It also criticized two articles penned by Gbane, in which he notably accused "the judges" of "having become the secular arms of the regime" of President Alassane Ouattara.
The photo harmed "judicial secrecy and... (the magistrate's) physical integrity" while the articles "infringe the honor of and respect for the judicial body", the ANP said.
- 'Digging the grave of press freedom' -
Gbane, asked to react by AFP, said the ruling was an "injustice".
"The people who are running the ANP are digging the grave of freedom of the press," he said.
The ANP had slapped Le Temps with a 26-issue ban in February and Gbane with a month-long bar on publishing after it ran an article "critical of the Ouattara regime".
The world's top cocoa producer, Ivory Coast is struggling to emerge from two bouts of violent turbulence in the past dozen years.
In 2011, a brief but bloody civil war erupted, claiming some 3,000 lives, when then-president Gbagbo refused to step down after losing elections to Ouattara.
A crisis erupted again in 2020, when Ouattara won a third presidential term in contested elections that led to 85 deaths.
But legislative polls the following year passed off calmly.
Tensions also eased when Gbagbo returned home after being acquitted on human rights charges by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
On his return, Gbagbo quit the party he had founded, the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI). He launched the African Peoples' Party - Ivory Coast (PPA-CI), a left-wing pan-African group, of which Pickass is the general secretary.
AFP
World
Ivory Coast
Coverage
Opposition
Probe
Next
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
Toyota looks to overhaul EV strategy as new CEO takes charge
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:39
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
World
06:39
Australia cancels Binance's financial services license amid probe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
0
World
2023-04-05
Scotland's Yousaf says news on SNP funding probe arrest "challenging"
World
2023-04-05
Scotland's Yousaf says news on SNP funding probe arrest "challenging"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
0
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
0
Variety
09:07
Honeycomb scores $50M investment as observability platform thrives
Variety
09:07
Honeycomb scores $50M investment as observability platform thrives
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
4
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store