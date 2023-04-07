US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds

World
2023-04-07 | 03:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds

The US Internal Revenue Service plans to hire nearly 30,000 new employees and deploy new technology over the next two years as it ramps up an $80 billion investment plan to improve tax enforcement and customer service, it said on Thursday .

The tax agency, in its long-awaited Strategic Operating Plan, said it will obligate about $8.64 billion of the new funding during the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, and that 8,782 of the new hires during those years will be enforcement staff.
 
"The IRS is going to hire more data scientists than they ever have for enforcement purposes," US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters, adding that these would complement more traditional tax attorneys and revenue agents in using new data analytics technology to identify audit targets.

The IRS also will continue to ramp up customer service hiring after taking on 5,000 new taxpayer services staff in recent months to answer telephones, reopen taxpayer assistance centers and process tax returns.
 
Including those new employees, customer services hiring will total 13,883 full-time-equivalent staff over the two-year period, according to the 148-page plan.

But a significant portion of these new hires will replace the nearly 12,000 IRS employees expected to retire over the next two years -- including more than 4,700 enforcement staff, a US Treasury official said.

The $80 billion in new funding from last year's climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act is aimed at rebuilding the agency's audit capabilities and 1960s-era computer technology after a decade of funding cuts mostly by Republican-controlled Congresses.

It also aims to help close the "tax gap" between taxes owed and those paid, estimated by Treasury at some $600 billion a year, by focusing new audits on the wealthiest Americans.

COMPLEX AUDITS
 
The IRS said $47.4 billion -- nearly 60 percent of the $79.4 billion worth of investments listed in the plan -- would be allocated toward expanded enforcement of "taxpayers with complex tax filings and high-dollar noncompliance."
 
Those audit targets include wealthy individuals, corporations and complex partnerships, which have grown in number while IRS audit staff has shrunk by nearly half over the past decade, new IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters.

Werfel said that the agency would soon provide hiring and spending plans for the 2025 fiscal year and would continually update the operating plan.

Tax experts say among the IRS' biggest challenges will be recruiting the tens of thousands of mid-career accountants, tax lawyers and other staff capable of handling complex audits amid tight labor market.

The IRS is devoting $12.4 billion to new technology and $4.3 billion to taxpayer services. Early changes will allow taxpayers to respond online to dozens of tax notices by the end of fiscal 2024.

REPUBLICAN BACKLASH
 
The plan drew fresh complaints from Republicans who want to repeal the IRS funding as part of their demands for raising the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling.

Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, said the IRS "plans to deploy an army of tens of thousands of IRS agents to increase audits on Montana families and reach into the pocketbooks of Americans."

Werfel sought to debunk erroneous Republican claims that the funding will create an army of 87,000 armed agents to harass Americans on their taxes. He said that the percentage of Criminal Investigation staff would not change from its current proportion of about 3 percent of the IRS workforce.

Only about 2,100 Special Agents in the Criminal Investigation unit are authorized to carry firearms, according to a Reuters Fact Check

The new IRS chief, said that he would enforce Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's pledge to not increase historical audit rates for Americans earning under $400,000 and would base this on "historically low" 2018 audit rates.
 

World

US

IRS

Hire

Staff

New

Funds

America

Internal

Revenue

Service

LBCI Next
Former Italy PM Berlusconi in intensive care with leukemia , lung infection
Canada deploys military aircraft to Japan to implement North Korea sanctions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-31

Trump criminally charged in New York, a first for a US ex-president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis

LBCI
World
2023-02-16

Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:24

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

LBCI
World
06:02

French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm

LBCI
World
05:56

World food prices down by a fifth on 2022: UN

LBCI
World
05:53

Macron mobbed at university on final day of China trip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:27

Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
World
06:24

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:35

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app