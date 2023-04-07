N Korea confirms new Chinese ambassador started post in Pyongyang

North Korea on Friday confirmed Beijing's new ambassador to Pyongyang has taken up his post in the nation's capital, after a rigid blockade maintained since the start of the pandemic.



China's Wang Yajun is the first-known diplomat to enter the isolated North since January 2020.



On Thursday, a high-ranking North Korean official "received credentials from Wang Yajun, Chinese ambassador to the DPRK, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall" in Pyongyang, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.



DPRK -- or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea -- is North Korea's official name.



Beijing is North Korea's most important ally and economic benefactor, their relationship forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s.



China accounts for more than 90 percent of North Korea's trade, according to data compiled by Seoul.



The nuclear-armed country is reeling economically after its self-imposed coronavirus blockade -- while struggling to tackle food shortages -- and only restarted cross-border trade with China last year.



Wang was initially appointed to his current post in 2021, but his arrival was delayed due to Pyongyang's pandemic border restrictions.



Wang's posting comes as Pyongyang ramps up its nuclear threats, after leader Kim Jong Un called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production.



In response, Washington, Tokyo and Seoul have intensified defense cooperation, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and high-profile US strategic assets.



Officials in Seoul and Washington have warned since early 2022 that North Korea may be preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

