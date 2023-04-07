News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Man jailed nine years for imprisoning woman in rural China
World
2023-04-07 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Man jailed nine years for imprisoning woman in rural China
A man in China has been jailed for nine years for imprisoning a woman in a rural shack, a court said Friday, in a case that has triggered outrage on social media.
The primary defendant, Dong Zhimin, was handed a jail sentence of nine years for the crimes of "abuse and illegal detention", according to a court in Xuzhou, a city near Shanghai.
In addition to Dong, five other defendants in the case were found guilty of abduction and trafficking, earning them jail sentences ranging from eight to 13 years.
Authorities said the woman, known by the name "Xiaohuamei", was abducted from her village in Yunnan, about 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) from where she was discovered.
The woman was then sold several times, including once in 1998 for 5,000 yuan ($727), before being forced to marry Dong, with whom she had eight children.
She was then imprisoned inside a rudimentary shelter with unsanitary conditions and a lack of protection from frigid winter elements.
She was later diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Harrowing images showing the woman with a chain and padlock around her neck in freezing weather emerged last year on video-sharing platform Douyin, drawing shock and outrage across China.
Authorities initially denied the case was linked to human trafficking, a relatively common phenomenon in the Chinese countryside, but higher-level investigations were launched after a public outcry.
And social media users Friday expressed outrage at what was seen as lenient sentences for her abusers.
"Only nine years in prison for having ruined someone's life," wrote one user of social media platform Weibo.
"It's far from enough, but it's proof that the internet is useful," wrote another. "If so many people weren't paying attention the issue would have never been settled."
China's one-child policy -- only relaxed in 2016 -- has led to a shortage of women due to a traditional preference for boys.
The resulting gender imbalance is believed to have fueled human trafficking, according to a United States congressional report, with young women abducted and forced into marriage in villages where they are greatly outnumbered by men.
AFP
World
China
Social
Kidnapping
Investigation
Outrage
Social Media
Woman
Asia
Imprisonment
Next
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
N Korea confirms new Chinese ambassador started post in Pyongyang
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-24
Kids in Utah will need parents’ OK to access social media
Variety
2023-03-24
Kids in Utah will need parents’ OK to access social media
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Iraq’s crackdown on booze, social media posts raises alarm
Middle East
2023-03-10
Iraq’s crackdown on booze, social media posts raises alarm
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts
Middle East
2023-02-15
Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Discord acquires Gas, a compliments-based social media app for teens
Variety
2023-01-18
Discord acquires Gas, a compliments-based social media app for teens
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
0
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
0
World
05:56
World food prices down by a fifth on 2022: UN
World
05:56
World food prices down by a fifth on 2022: UN
0
World
05:53
Macron mobbed at university on final day of China trip
World
05:53
Macron mobbed at university on final day of China trip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
0
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
Middle East
04:27
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Middle East
04:27
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
7
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store