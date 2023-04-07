News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Work-from-home order issued as Thai city tops world pollution table
World
2023-04-07 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Work-from-home order issued as Thai city tops world pollution table
Thailand's Chiang Mai was ranked the world's most polluted city on Friday, with authorities urging people to work from home to avoid the hazardous air.
Smoke from forest fires and farmers burning crop stubble has blanketed the popular tourist destination in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha held video talks with the leaders of neighboring Myanmar and Laos to discuss the problem, which affects large areas of southeast Asia every year.
Thailand has been choking on heavy air pollution since the start of the year, caused in part by seasonal agricultural burning.
Nearly two million people have needed hospital treatment for respiratory conditions caused by air pollution this year, according to the public health ministry.
On Friday morning, the air monitoring website IQAir ranked Chiang Mai as the most polluted major city in the world, above regular hotspots such as Delhi and Lahore.
Levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles -- so tiny they can enter the bloodstream -- were more than 66 times the World Health Organization's annual guideline, according to IQAir.
Chiang Mai provincial governor Nirat Pongsittitavorn issued a statement urging people to stay indoors and work from home to "protect themselves and reduce the health impact" from PM2.5 particles.
Forest fires have contributed to the problem.
The latest, in Chiang Rai province, northeast of Chiang Mai, began on Thursday and has affected 96 hectares of forest.
Home to nearly 130,000 people, Chiang Mai is a gateway to Thailand's hilly north, visited pre-pandemic by millions of tourists for its historic center and laid-back atmosphere.
But Wittaya Pongsiri, vice-president of the Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association, said the pollution was putting visitors off.
"The number of tourists has dropped by 20 percent," he said.
After his talks with his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone and Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, Prayut's office said he would push for discussion of cross-border pollution at the next summit of regional bloc ASEAN.
The three leaders discussed the need to find ways to curb emissions from agriculture and industry, but did not agree on any concrete steps for action.
Officials previously warned Bangkok residents to stay indoors and work from home in February as the Thai capital was covered with harmful haze.
AFP
World
Work from Home
Thai
city
Tops
Pollution
Table
Next
Russian forces likely threaten Ukrainian supply line to eastern city, Britain says
UAE rejects extradition of S Africa's graft-accused Gupta brothers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:14
Russian forces likely threaten Ukrainian supply line to eastern city, Britain says
World
05:14
Russian forces likely threaten Ukrainian supply line to eastern city, Britain says
0
Variety
02:52
Space-based NASA instrument to track pollution over North America
Variety
02:52
Space-based NASA instrument to track pollution over North America
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
0
World
2023-04-06
Versailles and Forbidden City to hold France-China exhibition
World
2023-04-06
Versailles and Forbidden City to hold France-China exhibition
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
World
06:24
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
0
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
0
World
05:56
World food prices down by a fifth on 2022: UN
World
05:56
World food prices down by a fifth on 2022: UN
0
World
05:53
Macron mobbed at university on final day of China trip
World
05:53
Macron mobbed at university on final day of China trip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
World
06:02
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
0
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
Middle East
04:27
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Middle East
04:27
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
3
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
5
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
Lebanon News
08:50
UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation
6
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
7
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
11:35
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store