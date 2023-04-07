French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

World
2023-04-07 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

France's foreign minister has held a rare face-to-face meeting with her Iranian counterpart in China, urging Tehran to release French nationals "arbitrarily detained" in Iran, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Catherine Colonna, travelling with President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit to China, met Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing.

Amir-Abdollohian was leading the Iranian delegation in separate reconciliation talks in Beijing between Iran and its once arch regional foe Saudi Arabia.

China mediated the reconciliation last month in a sign of Beijing's growing clout in the Middle East.

Colonna "renewed her urgent demand for the immediate release of the six French citizens who Iran is arbitrarily detaining," the French statement said.

The six are among an estimated two dozen foreigners who activists and Western governments say are being held by Iran as hostages in a bid to extract concessions.

Iran's foreign ministry confirmed the meeting took place, adding that "some consular issues were also raised during the meeting". It did not specify further.

Contacts between Iran and European powers -- including over the Iranian nuclear program -- have been drastically scaled down over Tehran's deadly crackdown on the protest movement that erupted in September.

"The talks also focused on the situation in Iran, regional issues and the Iranian nuclear program. The minister expressed France's concern about the attitude of the Iranian authorities on all these subjects," the statement said.

For its part, the Iranian foreign ministry said: "The foreign ministers of the two countries emphasized the necessity of mutual respect and continuation of dialogue."

The Iran protests began in mid-September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Four men have been executed in protest-related cases in what activists have described as "show trials".

According to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), at least 537 people have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on the protests.
 
AFP

World

Middle East

Iran

China

Nuclear

Politics

Meet

Diplomat

Rare

Counterpart

LBCI Next
Ethiopia starts dismantling regional military forces
French PM looks to soothe pensions fury as Macron stays firm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

Foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi meet in China

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Putin to meet China's top diplomat in Moscow

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

China's Xi calls for early resolution of Iran nuclear issue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:53

Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam

LBCI
World
08:47

Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

LBCI
World
08:46

Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles

LBCI
World
08:36

Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Donald Trump indictment: Key figures in Stormy Daniels hush money case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-26

Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app