Eight killed in Bangladesh tribal insurgent gunfight

World
2023-04-07 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Eight killed in Bangladesh tribal insurgent gunfight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Eight killed in Bangladesh tribal insurgent gunfight

At least eight people were killed during a gunfight between two tribal insurgent groups at a remote town in Bangladesh's restive Chittagong hills, police said Friday.

The skirmish took place near Ronwagnchhari, a town shut to tourists since October when security forces launched a crackdown against the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a newly emerged rebel group.

The operation has displaced hundreds of tribal people, with some walking for days to cross the border and take refuge in a remote corner of northeastern India.

Local police chief Tariqul Islam told AFP two rival armed groups clashed Thursday night and officers recovered the dead bodies of eight tribal people Friday morning.

"They were killed in a gun battle," Islam told AFP, adding that around 60 people had fled their homes in Khamtangpara village where the attack took place. 

Another district police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP that the victims were Bawm, a small Christian tribal community. 

They were suspected members of the KNF that had been shot dead by a splinter faction of the United People's Democratic Front, he added. 

Last month, the Bangladesh Army accused the KNF of killing one of its troops and injuring another.  

The elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police unit also accuses the KNF of harboring and training Islamist extremists.

Running through Bangladesh's southeast, the Chittagong hills were the site of a two-decade-long insurgency that killed thousands of civilians.

The conflict officially came to an end with a 1997 peace deal, but at least six armed groups continue to operate in the area, according to police. 
 
AFP

World

Bangladesh

Crime

Conflict

Tribal

Insurgent

Gunfight

LBCI Next
Togo extends state of emergency in north
Ethiopia starts dismantling regional military forces
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:47

Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Australia may inadvertently fuel cybercrime, says data theft victim service

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Russian children's commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:53

Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam

LBCI
World
08:47

Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

LBCI
World
08:46

Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles

LBCI
World
08:36

Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:18

Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-06

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app