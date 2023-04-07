Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says

World
2023-04-07 | 08:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Taiwan won&#39;t be stopped from engaging with world, president says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says

Taiwan will not be stopped from engaging with the world and will not give in to pressure, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she arrived back from a trip to Central America and United States, where she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, reacted with anger to the McCarthy meeting having demanded it not take place, though so far has held off ratcheting up military tensions to show its displeasure.
Speaking after stepping off her flight, Tsai said her enthusiastic welcome overseas was a powerful message.

"We showed the international community that in the face of pressure and threats Taiwan will be even more united and will absolutely not yield to suppression, nor due to obstructions stop exchanges with the world," she said at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan outside of Taipei.

China staged war games around Taiwan last August following a visit to Taipei by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
While Taiwan has reported a Chinese aircraft carrier group far off its eastern coast, it has not reported any other unusual military movements.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in a statement released shortly after Tsai's flight landed, reiterated its opposition to her U.S. trip, technically billed as a "transit" though in reality where her most important meetings took place.

However, Beijing did not announce any specific retaliatory steps.
 
 
 
 

World

Taiwan

President

World

LBCI Next
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-04

China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president

LBCI
World
2023-03-31

Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Taiwan president defiant after China threatens retaliation for US trip

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:53

Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam

LBCI
World
08:47

Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

LBCI
World
08:46

Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles

LBCI
World
08:31

India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:18

Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-06

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app