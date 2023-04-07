Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

World
2023-04-07 | 08:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

Nineteen Japanese men detained in Cambodia in January on suspicion of taking part in organized phone and online scams will be deported to their homeland, a Cambodian immigration police officer said Friday. 

Arrangements for their return are being made by the Japanese Embassy in Cambodia, but so far no date has been set, Immigration Police spokesperson Gen. Keo Vanthan told The Associated Press. 

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Friday that Tokyo police have obtained arrest warrants for the 19 Japanese on suspicion of running phone scams from Cambodia targeting people in Japan. 

NHK said Cambodian authorities who searched the men’s hotel rooms “discovered a list of Japanese citizens believed to be targets in a fraud scheme.” 

The 19 were taken into custody in the southern city of Sihanoukville on Jan. 24 and sent to the capital, Phnom Penh, where they were held after investigation by the interior ministry. 

Keo Vanthan declined to provide further details about the detained Japanese or their alleged offenses. 

However, police in Sihanoukville, which in the past few years has become notorious for crimes such as online and phone scams, said in January that they opened the case after being informed on a crime-fighting hotline that about 20 Japanese men were being held there and extorted for money. 

They found a group of 19 Japanese men staying in a hotel in Sihanoukville, but the men denied to police that they were being held against their will or extorted. They said they were visiting Cambodia legally and had been seeking work but were not involved in any crimes or wrongdoing. 

Sihanoukville police, however, sent them to Phnom Penh for further investigation. 

Cybercrime scams became a major issue in Cambodia last year, with numerous accounts of people from various Asian countries and further afield being lured into taking jobs in Cambodia. However, they found themselves trapped in virtual slavery and often forced to participate in scams targeting people over the internet. 

The scam networks, which often have links to transnational organized crime, are set up in countries with weak law enforcement and attract educated young workers with promises of high earnings. The workers are then subject to isolation and the threat of violence unless they succeed in cheating victims reached by phone into transferring payments into overseas bank accounts. 

Such activities appear to have declined recently in Sihanoukville but persist in other places, including in Myanmar near the border with Thailand. In many cases, these operations are controlled by Chinese organized crime groups. 

AP
 

World

Japanese

Men

Cambodia

Scams

Immigration

Police

LBCI Next
Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Montenegrin police charge crypto founder Do Kwon for forging documents

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen

LBCI
World
2023-01-11

Policeman burned to death amid anti-government unrest in Peru

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:53

Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam

LBCI
World
08:46

Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles

LBCI
World
08:36

Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says

LBCI
World
08:31

India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:18

Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-06

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app