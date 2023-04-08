News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese warship starts live-fire drills near Taiwan
World
2023-04-08 | 06:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Chinese warship starts live-fire drills near Taiwan
A Chinese warship in seas facing the Taiwan Strait began live-fire drills on Saturday as Beijing launched military exercises it calls a warning against what it considers pro-independence forces in Taiwan.
The amphibious landing ship - capable of carrying troops and vehicles - fired multiple artillery rounds in the Luoyan Bay area on the coast of Fujian province, about 50 km (30 miles) northwest of the Matsu islands near the mainland that are controlled by Taiwan.
China views the democratically governed island of Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's claims.
Smoke and muzzle flares were visible on the stern of the warship as it fired shells at targets on land and at sea. Fishing boats and cargo vessels cruised nearby, steering clear of the exercise zone.
The warship did not sail towards the windswept Matsu islands, controlled by Taiwan since the Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's Communist forces.
The area is considered a likely early target for Beijing in the event of a military escalation.
China's Eastern Theater Command, one of the five commands of the People's Liberation Army that oversees the East China Sea including the Taiwan Strait, said combat readiness patrols would be conducted around Taiwan for three days as a "serious" warning against pro-independence forces in Taiwan and to safeguard China's territorial integrity.
Drills to the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan were also planned, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States on Wednesday, infuriating Beijing.
An oil refinery worker surnamed Zhao at a village southeast of the drill area told Reuters he was used to seeing military exercises as he had grown up in the city of Qingdao, just up the coast.
"I wasn't aware that there's a drill here until I came, but I'm not surprised at all because I've seen it a lot," said Zhao, 40.
When asked about Taiwan, Zhao said he hoped the two sides could "reunite" as quickly as possible.
Forty-two Chinese fighter jets also briefly crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it had spotted eight Chinese ships.
At the 68-Nautical-Mile tourist spot in Fujian's Pingtan, one of the closest points in China to the main island of Taiwan, a 25-year-old college student surnamed Chen said he hoped China would reclaim Taiwan during his lifetime.
"I personally hope we could reclaim Taiwan in a peaceful way," he said. "The drills are just a way to show our national strength, after all."
Reuters
World
Chinese
China
Warship
Live
Fire
Drills
Taiwan
Next
Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
Austrian banks unaffected by banking turmoil - finance minister tells NZZ
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-07
China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day
World
2023-04-07
China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day
0
World
2023-04-06
China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
World
2023-04-06
China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
0
World
2023-03-28
'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China
World
2023-03-28
'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China
0
World
2023-03-22
South Korea, US to hold largest live-fire drills amid North Korea tension
World
2023-03-22
South Korea, US to hold largest live-fire drills amid North Korea tension
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:05
Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
World
07:05
Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
0
World
06:19
Austrian banks unaffected by banking turmoil - finance minister tells NZZ
World
06:19
Austrian banks unaffected by banking turmoil - finance minister tells NZZ
0
World
05:41
As Chinese military exercises, US lawmaker pledges training for Taiwan
World
05:41
As Chinese military exercises, US lawmaker pledges training for Taiwan
0
World
05:36
Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks after NATO assistance plans reportedly appear on social media
World
05:36
Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks after NATO assistance plans reportedly appear on social media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble
Middle East
2023-02-07
Syrian opposition rescuers say hundreds of families still under quake rubble
0
World
2023-04-04
Banking crisis shows need for 'conservative' payouts -EU banking watchdog
World
2023-04-04
Banking crisis shows need for 'conservative' payouts -EU banking watchdog
0
World
2023-04-03
India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13
World
2023-04-03
India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
4
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:02
Save a Life this Easter: Say no to colored baby chicks!
Lebanon News
09:02
Save a Life this Easter: Say no to colored baby chicks!
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
07:43
Does Netanyahu instigate conflicts to distract from internal strife in Israel?
7
World
08:46
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
World
08:46
Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles
8
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store