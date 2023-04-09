News
Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan
World
2023-04-09 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan
Foxconn (2317.TW) is planning to invest T$25 billion ($820 million) in the next three years in new manufacturing facilities in southern Taiwan to support its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions, the company said on Sunday.
The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said the investments in Kaohsiung will include plants for making electric buses and batteries for EVs.
Foxconn, a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier and iPhone assembler, has big ambitions in the EV market as it seeks to diversify its revenue base.
Reuters
World
Foxconn
Plan
Investment
Taiwan
Taiwanese
Plans
Next
Previous
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
