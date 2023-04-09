Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan

2023-04-09 | 05:55
Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan
Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan

Foxconn (2317.TW) is planning to invest T$25 billion ($820 million) in the next three years in new manufacturing facilities in southern Taiwan to support its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions, the company said on Sunday.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said the investments in Kaohsiung will include plants for making electric buses and batteries for EVs.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier and iPhone assembler, has big ambitions in the EV market as it seeks to diversify its revenue base.
 
 

