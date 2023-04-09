News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
World
2023-04-09 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
Pope Francis opened a celebration of Mass on Easter Sunday joined by dozens of prelates and tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square, where spring flowers made the vast space bright. made bright by spring flowers.
Orange-red tulips, yellow sprays of forsythia and daffodils, and other colorful seasonal blooms were transported in trucks from the Netherlands on Saturday and set up in planters to decorate the Vatican square, which quickly filled up Sunday with Rome residents and Holy Week visitors to the city.
Some 45,000 people had gathered by the start of the mid-morning Mass, according to Vatican security services.
At the beginning of the Easter ceremony inspired by the core Christian belief that Jesus rose from the dead after his crucifixion, Francis sprinkled holy water and sounded somewhat tired as he recited ritual words in Latin.
A canopy on the edge of steps on the square sheltered the pontiff, who was back in the public eye 12 hours after a 2.25-hour long Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica the night before.
Still recovering from bronchitis, Francis, 86, skipped the traditional Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum due to unseasonably cold nighttime temperatures.
Sunday was breezy, but the temperature quickly rose a day after rain and strong wind gusts lashed Rome.
At the end of the Mass, Francis was set to deliver a speech that pontiffs give on Christmas and Easter. Known by its Latin name, “Urbi et Orbi,” which means to the city and to the world, the message is a frequently an occasion to decry wars and injustices around the globe, including religious persecution.
Francis has generally rebounded following a three-day stay last week at a Rome hospital where he was administered antibiotics intravenously for bronchitis. He was discharged on April 1. Except for forgoing the Colosseum Way of the Cross torch-lit procession, he has stuck to a heavy schedule of Holy Week public appearances.
Moreover, Pope Francis called for unity in Lebanon during the celebration.
“Lord, aid Lebanon, which still seeks stability and unity, so that divisions may be overcome and all citizens cooperate for the common good of the country,” Pope Francis stressed.
Bloomberg
Lebanon News
World
Pope Francis
Pope
Lebanon
Vatican
Unity
Lebanon
Easter
Mass
Next
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua
Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-31
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
World
2023-03-31
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
0
World
2023-03-30
Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital - Vatican source
World
2023-03-30
Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital - Vatican source
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:06
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua
World
07:06
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua
0
World
06:11
Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare
World
06:11
Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare
0
World
05:55
Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan
World
05:55
Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan
0
World
05:22
UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland
World
05:22
UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
0
World
2023-01-12
Three Lebanese-Americans sworn into US House of Representatives
World
2023-01-12
Three Lebanese-Americans sworn into US House of Representatives
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
2
Middle East
04:57
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
Middle East
04:57
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
3
World
06:37
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
World
06:37
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
6
Middle East
10:27
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
Middle East
10:27
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
7
Middle East
05:24
Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks
Middle East
05:24
Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks
8
Middle East
05:12
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Middle East
05:12
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store